 

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest
MGM
Movie

Following allegations that he strangled his girlfriend during an altercation in New York City, a source suspects that the actor was using a very strong anabolic steroid known as Tren that could lead to emotional instability.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors is suspected of using anabolic steroid during alleged assault on his girlfriend. Following his domestic violent arrest over the weekend, the actor was accused of taking dangerous steroid while filming "Creed III".

The drug is believed to be what has led to his outburst during an argument with the woman he was dating. "He was taking [steroids] while filming ['Creed III']. I can't say what he was taking, but people on staff were saying that he was on tren," a source, who allegedly worked with the 33-year-old hunk on set of the movie, tells Media Take Out.

Tren, or trenbolone acetate, is a popular synthetic anabolic steroid that's estimated to be three to five times more potent than testosterone, according to the outlet. The FDA does not allow its use on human beings and it is only available to use on cattle.

However, it is being illegally utilized by athletes to amplify muscle strength and mass. It's regarded as a high risk, high reward steroid. The use of the drug comes with a ton of very scary side effects. In addition to it damaging the male reproductive system, Tren can lead to severe emotional instability and possible psychosis.

Trenbolone is notorious for increasing "aggression" and having severe negative impact on the user's mental health. Tren users claim that the drug causes a very serious case of "roid rage," and frequent users of Tren can be subject to psychotic breaks.

Speculation previously arose that Jonathan used steroids after he gained 15lbs in 18 months for his "Creed III" role. "I am beginning to suspect that Jonathan Majors may be using anabolic steroids," one person wrote on Twitter last year. Another chimed in, "Jonathan Majors did a wheelbarrow full of steroids for Creed III."

  Editors' Pick

The "Lovecraft Country" star, however, has explained that his body transformation was the result of rigorous training and diet regimen he followed. He revealed that he consumed a whopping 6,100 calories per day, which is equivalent to six full meals.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star said he took his role as Killian Maddox very seriously and gave it his all when it came to his training. He followed an intense workout routine, which included two sessions of two hours each day, and even added a third session after filming.

Jonathan was arrested on Saturday morning, March 25 after an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend. He is being accused of slapping his partner when she tried to view the messages before putting his hands around her neck, ultimately resulting in visible injuries. Among them were a "laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face."

Jonathan has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment and attempted assault. His rep, however, has insisted that "he has done nothing wrong," adding, "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

His defense lawyer is also confident that "all charges will be dropped" in the case. The attorney added, "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

Although Jonathan maintains his innocence, U.S. Army pulled his "Be All You Can Be" ad campaign in the wake of his domestic violence arrest. Two ads featuring the actor had been released prior to the assault allegations.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement on Sunday. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Khloe Kardashian Fixes Editing Errors After Being Mocked Over Photoshop Fail
Related Posts
Jonathan Majors Willing to Return for 'Creed' Spin-Offs and Sequels

Jonathan Majors Willing to Return for 'Creed' Spin-Offs and Sequels

'Creed III' Knocks Out 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' at Box Office

'Creed III' Knocks Out 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' at Box Office

Sylvester Stallone's 'Absence Makes Him an Even Bigger Figure' in 'Creed III'

Sylvester Stallone's 'Absence Makes Him an Even Bigger Figure' in 'Creed III'

Dr. Dre Impressed by Michael B. Jordan When Actor Personally Screened 'Creed III' for Him

Dr. Dre Impressed by Michael B. Jordan When Actor Personally Screened 'Creed III' for Him

Latest News
Jhene Aiko's Car Stolen on Big Sean's Birthday
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jhene Aiko's Car Stolen on Big Sean's Birthday

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency
  • Mar 27, 2023

Adam Levine Dishes on Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram
  • Mar 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Fixes Editing Errors After Being Mocked Over Photoshop Fail
  • Mar 27, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Fixes Editing Errors After Being Mocked Over Photoshop Fail

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors Accused of Taking Dangerous Steroid on 'Creed 3' Set After Domestic Violence Arrest

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'
  • Mar 27, 2023

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'

Most Read
Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel
Movie

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness

Florence Pugh 'Completely Came Alive' When Playing Addict in New Film Despite Initial Wariness

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'

Jeff Goldblum Confronted 'Childhood Fear' on Set of 'Wicked'

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Lenny Kravitz Shocked as Many Still Call Him by 'Hunger Games' Character Decade After Film's Release

Jon Hamm Added to 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

Jon Hamm Added to 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Florence Pugh Called 'Insane' by Crew Members for Chopping Off Her Hair for 'A Good Person'

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

Rege-Jean Page Appreciates 'Human' Element in 'Dungeons and Dragons' Script

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

'Joker 2': Lady GaGa Seen in Harley Quinn's Costume for the First Time on Set

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo