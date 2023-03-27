 

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

The 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' raptress makes use of her social media platform to hit back at a fan who criticizes the way she drives her white Range Rover 'in the bushes.'

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has something important to tell the world. The "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" hitmaker has turned to her social media platform to respond to a fan who criticized her driving skills.

On Sunday, March 26, one fan of the Trinidadian hip-hop artist posted a video of the star driving her white Range Rover recklessly on Twitter. In the clip, the pink-haired raptress' stylist Tae could be seen holding tight on the seat while his body moved back and forth as she hit the brakes aggressively.

The post was captioned, "No cause she was about to drive the car in the bushes [crying emojis]." Nicki then quote-retweeted the post. "that's a lie from the PITS of hell!!!" so the "Super Freaky Girl" raptress set the record straight.

Despite her response, fans were quick to make fun of Nicki's driving skills. "the way tae almost went flying when nicki braked, im crying," wrote one Twitter user along with a series of crying emojis. Another chimed in, "Girl how the hell do you drive with yo right hand I can't do ittttt." Someone else added, "Mother, now you know Tae was holding on tight to that seat with all that extra revving you was doing [laughing with tears emoji]."

"YO why is that video of Nicki Minaj driving so f**king funny!!!! LMAOOO IM OVER HERE DYING LAUGHING!!! my baby was pressing on them brakes so mf hard," a different person commented. Another added, "Tae can't even breathe & s**t lmao."

The funny video arrived weeks after Nicki returned to social media following her brief hiatus. According to sources, the 40-year-old hip-hop star took a "mental health break" from the "toxic nature" of social media. Indeed, she was noticeably absent from her social media platforms before making a return and releasing her new single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" earlier this month.

