 

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Almost Can't Breathe After Platinum Ticket Winner Sings 'Hallelujah'

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" contestant brought judge Luke Bryan to tears. In the Sunday, March 26 episode of the FOX singing competition, Luke claimed that he "can't hardly breathe" after Cam Amen sang "Hallelujah" during his audition.

During his audition, Cam shared with the judges, who also included Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, "It was a bit rough going in and out of foster care." He added, "I just remember being taken out of my classroom by police officers. I'm holding my brother. We didn't know was going on."

Cam continued, "We were crying waiting for Mom. She never came. We were in foster care a long time. I did leave at 18 and took in my brother and sister. I knew I had to raise them right and get them through high school."

For his audition, Cam belted out "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. Lionel quickly approached Cam and embraced the singer, saying, "Welcome home. You've been through a lot, but the rest of your life is waiting on you."

"I can't hardly breathe," Luke explained while walking back to his seat. "This is our sixth year here and your style is so beautifully unique. I don't have anybody that I've seen in this chair to compare you to. Every time I wanted you to do something amazing you did it. It was just incredible."

"It sounds like you never got a shot," Katy told Cam. "It sounds like you had to sacrifice. You don't need to hold on to it anymore, just let it come out." Lionel added, "For whatever reason, divine guidance brought you to us. And we're going to have one heck of a ride."

The judges even invited Cam's girlfriend into the room while they presented him with the season's final Platinum Ticket. After getting the coveted ticket, Cam will now get to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

