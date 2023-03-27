 

Dick Van Dyke Reveals Aftermath After Near-Fatal Car Crash

The 97-year-old 'Mary Poppins' star escaped serious injury when the Lexus he was driving smashed into a gate after he lost control of the vehicle in the rain back on March 15.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dick Van Dyke is "sore all over" after cheating death in a car crash. The 97-year-old "Mary Poppins" star escaped serious injury when the Lexus he was driving smashed into a gate on March 15 after he lost control of the vehicle in the rain and he's now opened up about the incident, revealing his air bag didn't deploy so he needed to have stitches in his chin and he's still in a bit of pain.

Speaking to TMZ.com, Dick explained, "I'm fine, just sore all over. The airbags did not deploy so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber." The actor then joked, "I'm doing okay. I'm 97 - all my friends are dead."

The veteran screen star suffered a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion, in the crash. Police officers were called to the scene of the accident, where they found Dick behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500. The actor subsequently told the officers that his car slid across the road in the wet weather.

Officers concluded that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash but, Dick could be asked to retake his driving test following the accident. Dick was treated at the scene of the crash after declining an offer to be taken to hospital. He was then picked up and driven home by a friend.

Dick Van Dyke's tweet

Dick Van Dyke shared a picture of his wrecked car crash.

The accident came 10 years after Dick previously cheated death in another car incident when his Jaguar caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway. Dick walked away from the 2013 incident without injury and later joked about his miraculous escape by tweeting a picture of the burnt out wreck of the car and writing, "Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!".

