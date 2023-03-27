Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star and SKIMS founder helps the 9-year-old by filing for trademarks on behalf of her eldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's daughter North is about to launch her own toy and skincare line. According to a new report, "The Kardashians" star filed for four trademarks in her eldest daughter's name that included beauty and a toy brand on March 10.

The Sun reported that the first trademark is for "non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers." The beauty line for North will reportedly also expand to "Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations."

Meanwhile, the second trademark of a toy line includes "toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys." The toy company will additionally include "children's educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls."

The third trademark is aimed at the advertising sector and the fourth is "entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture."

The news outlet also revealed that the SKIMS founder filed trademarks for her other three children, son Saint (7), daughter Chicago (5) and son, Psalm (3). "The Kardashians" star filed trademark for skincare and "probiotic supplements; nutritional supplements; vitamins; baby diapers; baby cloth diapers; anti-inflammatory ointments; baby food; infant formula." The mom of four additionally filed some for "strollers," "jewelry," "clocks," "baby carriers," "furniture," "textiles," "clothing," "toys" and "advertising services."

The fashion mogul wasn't the first Kardashian-Jenner to file trademarks for her children. Her sister Kylie Jenner previously filed trademarks for her daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott (II), for "non-medicated skin care preparations; Skin moisturizers; Skin lotions; Skin creams; Skin cleansers; Non-medicated skin care preparation, namely, skin serums; Facial oils; Body oils; bath and shower gels; bubble bath; body powders; Cosmetics; Cosmetic preparations; Fragrances; hair care preparations; hair styling preparations; nail polish; nail polish remover; and nail care preparations."

