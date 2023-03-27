50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The hip-hop mogul agrees to a settlement to end a lawsuit in which he accused plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, of falsely suggesting that he’d had penis surgery.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is no longer suing a Miami medical spa. The "In Da Club" hitmaker has agreed to a settlement to end his lawsuit against plastic surgeon Angela Kogan and her company, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa, over an alleged penis enhancement procedure.

According to court documents filed on Friday,March 24, both Fif, born Curtis Jackson, and Kogan said they had "reached an agreement in principle to settle Mr. Jackson's claims" and were "in the process of preparing an agreement to finalize and memorialize" the deal.

The hip-hop mogul sued Kogan in September last year, claiming the surgeon took a photo of his penis and used the picture to promote Perfection Plastic Surgery, thereby implying that Fif had undergone penis enlargement surgery.

"Defendants' actions have exposed Jackson to ridicule, caused substantial damage to his professional and personal reputation, and violated his right to control his name and image," Fiddy's attorneys said at the time.

Kogan subsequently denied the allegations, though her attempt at getting the case dismissed was overruled in December. "As the proverbial saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words," Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. wrote in his ruling. "This one in particular depicts a worldwide celebrity next to Kogan with MedSpa's name repeated all throughout the background. The promotional value is evident."

This isn't the first time 50 has agreed to a settlement in connection with the case. In February, the "Power" co-creator reached an agreement with the Shade Room after he sued the outlet for spreading rumors about the alleged procedure.

"[50 Cent] by and through his undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that he has reached an agreement to settle with Defendant The Shade Room… in the above captioned action," the lawsuit read. "Jackson and TSR are in the process of executing their respective obligations pursuant to the agreement and will file a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal."

You can share this post!