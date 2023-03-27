Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

The 'Creed III' actor appears to be making a statement with his outfit by sporting a hat with the words 'FREEDOM FREEDOM' on it after being officially charged with assault and harassment.

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors has made a statement with his fashion after domestic dispute arrest. The "Lovecraft Country" star was seen sporting a "Freedom" cap as he left a New York City courthouse after he was officially charged.

The 33-year-old hunk left the criminal court of NYC on Saturday, March 25. In new photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actor was photographed leaving the location wearing a blue medical mask, large coat and a black baseball hat that read "FREEDOM FREEDOM."

Jonathan kept his lips sealed as a woman, possibly his attorney or his representative, used a translucent umbrella to shield him from the camera as they were exiting the establishment.

Jonathan, who stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in "Creed III", was taken into custody earlier on Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute. Around 11:14 A.M., police responded to a call about a couple's argument that led into an altercation that turned physical.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star is being accused of slapping his partner when she tried to view the messages before putting his hands around her neck, ultimately resulting in visible injuries. Among them were a "laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face."

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct," the NYPD said in a statement.

They continued, "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Jonathan was subsequently charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault. His rep, however, has insisted that "he has done nothing wrong," adding, "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

His defense lawyer additionally believes that "all charges will be dropped" in the case. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," the attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Priya added, "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

You can share this post!