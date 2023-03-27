 

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations
Cover Images/KOI SOJER
Celebrity

The 'Creed III' actor appears to be making a statement with his outfit by sporting a hat with the words 'FREEDOM FREEDOM' on it after being officially charged with assault and harassment.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors has made a statement with his fashion after domestic dispute arrest. The "Lovecraft Country" star was seen sporting a "Freedom" cap as he left a New York City courthouse after he was officially charged.

The 33-year-old hunk left the criminal court of NYC on Saturday, March 25. In new photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actor was photographed leaving the location wearing a blue medical mask, large coat and a black baseball hat that read "FREEDOM FREEDOM."

Jonathan kept his lips sealed as a woman, possibly his attorney or his representative, used a translucent umbrella to shield him from the camera as they were exiting the establishment.

Jonathan, who stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in "Creed III", was taken into custody earlier on Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute. Around 11:14 A.M., police responded to a call about a couple's argument that led into an altercation that turned physical.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star is being accused of slapping his partner when she tried to view the messages before putting his hands around her neck, ultimately resulting in visible injuries. Among them were a "laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face."

  Editors' Pick

"On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct," the NYPD said in a statement.

They continued, "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Jonathan was subsequently charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault. His rep, however, has insisted that "he has done nothing wrong," adding, "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

His defense lawyer additionally believes that "all charges will be dropped" in the case. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," the attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Priya added, "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery
Related Posts
Jonathan Majors Officially Charged With Assault and Harassment After Domestic Dispute Arrest

Jonathan Majors Officially Charged With Assault and Harassment After Domestic Dispute Arrest

Jonathan Majors' Lawyer 'Quickly Gathering' Evidence to Dismiss Assault Charges Following Arrest

Jonathan Majors' Lawyer 'Quickly Gathering' Evidence to Dismiss Assault Charges Following Arrest

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman

Jonathan Majors Talks About His Struggles as Homeless Teen and Young Father

Jonathan Majors Talks About His Struggles as Homeless Teen and Young Father

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name
  • Mar 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery
  • Mar 27, 2023

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday
  • Mar 27, 2023

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance
  • Mar 27, 2023

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life