Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday

Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Nixon has showered Sarah Jessica Parker with love. On her "And Just Like That…" co-star's 58th birthday, the Miranda Hobbes depicter made use of her social media platform to pay a sweet birthday tribute.

On Saturday, March 25, Cynthia wished her "old friend" Sarah a happy birthday. "Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long, I will be your friend," she wrote on a dedicated Instagram post.

The 56-year-old actress continued with her well wishes saying, "Happy birthday to my old friend @sarahjessicaparker." She then expressed her gratitude towards their friendship. "So glad to still be walking next to you after all this time," she pointed out.

Accompanying the sweet tribute, Cynthia shared a photo of her with Sarah. In the photo, the two friends were captured holding hands and looking at each other as they walked side-by-side as Miranda and Carrie, their famous characters from "Sex and the City".

Joining Cynthia in celebrating Sarah's birthday was another cast member, Mario Cantone. Making use of Instagram, the actor playing Anthony Marentino on "And Just Like That…" shared a photo of him standing next to Sarah who had her arm wrapped around his shoulder.

Alongside the warm photo, Mario wrote, "Happy Birthday @sarahjessicaparker." He added, "All my love and thanks my sweet friend. Here's to you and everything you give!"

The costume designers of "And Just Like That…" have also celebrated Sarah's birthday. Through a post on their official Instagram account, they let out a candid photo of the actress along with a caption that read, "A lady & her city HAPPY BIRTHDAY SJP!"

Cynthia and Sarah worked together on "Sex and the City" for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and two of the series' feature films. More than a decade after the release of the second movie, the two actresses, along with co-star Kristin Davis, reprised their iconic roles for "And Just Like That…" which first season aired on HBO Max in December 2021.

