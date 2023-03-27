 

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

When wishing her co-star a happy birthday, the 'Sex and the City' star gushes that she is glad she was able to 'still be walking next to you after all this time.'

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Nixon has showered Sarah Jessica Parker with love. On her "And Just Like That…" co-star's 58th birthday, the Miranda Hobbes depicter made use of her social media platform to pay a sweet birthday tribute.

On Saturday, March 25, Cynthia wished her "old friend" Sarah a happy birthday. "Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long, I will be your friend," she wrote on a dedicated Instagram post.

The 56-year-old actress continued with her well wishes saying, "Happy birthday to my old friend @sarahjessicaparker." She then expressed her gratitude towards their friendship. "So glad to still be walking next to you after all this time," she pointed out.

Accompanying the sweet tribute, Cynthia shared a photo of her with Sarah. In the photo, the two friends were captured holding hands and looking at each other as they walked side-by-side as Miranda and Carrie, their famous characters from "Sex and the City".

  Editors' Pick

Joining Cynthia in celebrating Sarah's birthday was another cast member, Mario Cantone. Making use of Instagram, the actor playing Anthony Marentino on "And Just Like That…" shared a photo of him standing next to Sarah who had her arm wrapped around his shoulder.

Alongside the warm photo, Mario wrote, "Happy Birthday @sarahjessicaparker." He added, "All my love and thanks my sweet friend. Here's to you and everything you give!"

The costume designers of "And Just Like That…" have also celebrated Sarah's birthday. Through a post on their official Instagram account, they let out a candid photo of the actress along with a caption that read, "A lady & her city HAPPY BIRTHDAY SJP!"

Cynthia and Sarah worked together on "Sex and the City" for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, and two of the series' feature films. More than a decade after the release of the second movie, the two actresses, along with co-star Kristin Davis, reprised their iconic roles for "And Just Like That…" which first season aired on HBO Max in December 2021.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes Looks From 'Wicked' Set With Cynthia Erivo

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations
Related Posts
Cynthia Nixon Spills Real Reason Why Miranda Sports Gray Hair on 'And Just Like That…'

Cynthia Nixon Spills Real Reason Why Miranda Sports Gray Hair on 'And Just Like That…'

Cynthia Nixon Makes a Dig at Andrew Cuomo for Being Stripped of His Emmy Award

Cynthia Nixon Makes a Dig at Andrew Cuomo for Being Stripped of His Emmy Award

Cynthia Nixon Flooded With Negative Remarks for Suggesting Shoplifters Should Not 'be Prosecuted'

Cynthia Nixon Flooded With Negative Remarks for Suggesting Shoplifters Should Not 'be Prosecuted'

Cynthia Nixon Wants to See Someone of Color Run Against Andrew Cuomo for NY Governor Seat

Cynthia Nixon Wants to See Someone of Color Run Against Andrew Cuomo for NY Governor Seat

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jeremy Renner Seen Walking Again for First Time After Snowplow Accident

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name
  • Mar 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Is Preparing Skincare and Toy Brand in Her Name

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery
  • Mar 27, 2023

50 Cent Finally Reaches Settlement Lawsuit Against MedSpa Over Alleged Penis Enhancement Surgery

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations
  • Mar 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors Wears 'Freedom' Cap as He Leaves NYC Courthouse Amid Assault Allegations

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday
  • Mar 27, 2023

Cynthia Nixon Showers 'Old Friend' Sarah Jessica Parker With Love on Her 58th Birthday

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance
  • Mar 27, 2023

Julia Fox Shows Support to Emily Ratajkowski Amid Harry Styles Romance

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ne-Yo's Ex-Wife Crystal Cozies Up to New Man Less Than 2 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Gwyneth Paltrow Stressed Out by Ski Crash Trial, Unhappy Her Kids Get Involved

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life