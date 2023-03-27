 

Blac Chyna Harbors No Grudges Against Exes and Is Unbothered by Their New Relationships

The video vixen whose exes include Tyga and Rob Kardashian insists she has no hard feelings towards her former lovers or any of their partners after they split from her.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna claims there's "no bad blood" between herself and her ex-boyfriends. The 34-year-old model has previously dated the likes of Tyga and Rob Kardashian, and Chyna says she doesn't harbour any bitterness towards either of them.

"It's never been like no bad blood or anything negative. It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that's how we got the babies. But moving forward in 2023, it's all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything's calm, there'll be no more situations," the reality star - who has King, ten, with Tyga and Dream, six, with Rob - told DailyMail.com.

Tyga, 33 - whose real name is Micheal Stevenson - started dating Kylie Jenner after his split from Chyna. The celebrity duo went public with their romance in March 2015, but Chyna doesn't have any bitterness towards Kylie, either.

She said, "It didn't bother me. But that's always been my personality ... I just see stuff for what it is. You can't make somebody want to be with you. Then on top of that, I've always been a really driven person. I just looked at it like, 'OK, now it's time for you to really get out there and succeed for you and your son. Do not worry about anything that that comes in a way.' To keep focused that way."

Chyna has a big following on social media, including more than 16 million followers on Instagram. However, she isn't keen to expose her kids to the platform. She said, "I don't post them a lot. I do see comments saying, 'Oh, she don't never have the kids' and I'm like, 'Yeah, right.' Yes I do, I just don't post them. Another thing that I wanted to bring up is that I don't post my kids because I want to keep their privacy as their privacy."

Blac Chyna Harbors No Grudges Against Exes and Is Unbothered by Their New Relationships
