Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer

The award-winning filmmaker is mourning the loss of his eldest son Nicholas after the latter lost battle with gastric cancer at the age of 43 following hospitalization.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andrew Lloyd Webber's son has died. The 75-year-old composer has announced on social media the passing of his eldest son Nicholas, who died aged 43 following a battle with gastric cancer.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. -ALW (sic)," the Oscar-winning star wrote on Twitter.

Lloyd Webber recently announced that Nicholas had been moved to a hospice. The composer confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that his son was dealing with a "ghastly" bout of pneumonia.

He said on the photo-sharing platform, "I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away. I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, it was the right place for us all to be I think."

The musical impresario told fans that he was "gutted" to miss the opening of his new show, "Bad Cinderella", in New York. He also thanked the people of war-ravaged Ukraine, who sent him a T-shirt emblazoned with the "Cats" logo from his iconic musical.

He added, "I know that they've been performing 'Cats' there in a bunker, a makeshift production. It's incredibly moving ... everything they're going through they have been so incredibly thoughtful about dearest Nick. I'm going to go and see Nick in a minute, and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him all the way from everywhere all around the world."

