 

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital
Instagram
Celebrity

While returning to Broadway, the 'Glee' alum has given an update on her little son's health condition after the boy was rushed to hospital earlier this week.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele's son is not completely clear of trouble after being hospitalised earlier this week. The former "Glee" actress canceled some performances of "Funny Girl" on Broadway after two-year-old Ever - whom she has with husband Zandy Reich - needed treatment for an undisclosed issue and, while the youngster is "headed in a good direction" and she has returned to work, the toddler isn't fully back to himself yet.

"Hi everyone. I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at 'Funny Girl' tonight. I'm really happy to be back. It's been a really long week and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he's headed in a good direction and we're really really grateful," Lea said in a video from backstage at "Funny Girl" on Instagram on Saturday, March 25.

The 36-year-old star admitted she was also a little run down after a stressful week. She continued, "I'm happy to be back here. I have a cold I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family."

  Editors' Pick

"And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really really appreciated it. For everyone who is here tonight, I'm really excited and we're going to make it a good one. So, okay, I love you all."

Lea's video came a day after she confirmed she was returning to the production because Ever was close to being released from hospital. She said on her Instagram Story, "We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff. I will be back to the @Funnygirlbwy stage this weekend (sic)."

The "Scream Queens" star had revealed on Wednesday, March 22 that her little boy was in hospital. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I'm so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Strangulation and Assault After Row With Woman
Related Posts
Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' to End in September Following Three-Month Extension

Lea Michele's 'Funny Girl' to End in September Following Three-Month Extension

Lea Michele Says She Did 'Personal Reach-Outs' to Co-Stars Following 'Glee' Backlash

Lea Michele Says She Did 'Personal Reach-Outs' to Co-Stars Following 'Glee' Backlash

Lea Michele Brings 'Funny Girl' to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold

Lea Michele Brings 'Funny Girl' to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold

Latest News
Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild
  • Mar 26, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles During Lunch Date With Billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital
  • Mar 26, 2023

Lea Michele's Son Not Completely Off the Hook Despite Returning Home From Hospital

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal
  • Mar 26, 2023

Adam Levine Gives Shout-Out to His Family Onstage Months After Cheating Scandal

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan
  • Mar 26, 2023

Harry Styles Locking Lips With Emily Ratajkowski in Parking Lot in Japan

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde
  • Mar 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Credits Memoir With Helping to Change Her Image as Dumb Blonde

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time
  • Mar 26, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Cried as She's Terrified When Recording 'Nashville' Music for First Time

Most Read
Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
Celebrity

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman