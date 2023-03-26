 

Paris Hilton Doesn't Want Son to Pursue Career in Showbiz

Paris Hilton Doesn't Want Son to Pursue Career in Showbiz
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star hopes her baby son Phoenix whom she shares with husband Carter Reum doesn't follow in her footsteps to be 'in the spotlight' when he grows up.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton doesn't want her son to be "in the spotlight." The 42-year-old star - who's a mother to a two-month-old baby boy called Phoenix - says that she'd prefer her son to pursue a different kind of career.

"I'm never going to stop my son from doing what he wants to do in life. I'm just hoping he doesn't want to be in the spotlight," she told The Independent.

Paris has enjoyed huge success during her own career, but the "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker insists she doesn't take herself or her public persona too seriously. She explained, "I can laugh at myself and have fun with the character and play into it. I didn't mind doing that. I feel like that's just a part of me - that character. It's the fun, playful side. But now everyone realises that I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one."

  Editors' Pick

Paris created her persona during her teens, and it's helped her to deal with criticism over the years. The heiress shared, "I'd say to myself, 'They're not talking about you, they're talking about the character.' It'd make it hurt less."

Earlier this month, Paris revealed that she's loving her experience of motherhood. The reality star and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child in January via surrogate, and Paris revealed that she's relished the challenge so far.

She said, "My favourite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life."

Paris has also enjoyed sharing her story with fans through "Paris: The Memoir". She said, "This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there. [There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child

Paris Hilton Calls Herself 'the OG' of Reality Shows, Proud for Creating 'New Genre of Celebrity'

Paris Hilton Calls Herself 'the OG' of Reality Shows, Proud for Creating 'New Genre of Celebrity'

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Latest News
Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'
  • Mar 26, 2023

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Paris Hilton Doesn't Want Son to Pursue Career in Showbiz
  • Mar 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Doesn't Want Son to Pursue Career in Showbiz

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
  • Mar 26, 2023

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle
  • Mar 26, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson
  • Mar 26, 2023

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4
  • Mar 26, 2023

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4

Most Read
Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
Celebrity

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Kurt Cobain Was Killed and His Widow Needs to Take Lie Detective Test, Documentary Maker Claims

Austin Butler and GF Kaia Gerber Caught Packing on PDA During Mexico Trip After His Oscars Loss

Austin Butler and GF Kaia Gerber Caught Packing on PDA During Mexico Trip After His Oscars Loss

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her