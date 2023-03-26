 

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
Bravo
TV

The future of Lisa Vanderpump's reality TV show is unclear as Ariana reportedly refuses to share screen with her now ex-boyfriend following his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - The future of "Vanderpump Rules" is still uncertain. The hit reality series launched in 2013 and, in spite of a recent resurgence, its long-term future remains unclear as the show has not yet been renewed for season 11.

"Maybe an after-the-storm way, focusing on [Katie and Ariana's sandwich shop] Something About Her, and going that route, not focusing on this drama," a source told Entertainment Tonight about a potential route forward for the show.

The show has been thrown into the spotlight in recent weeks, after it emerged that Raquel Leviss had an affair with Tom Sandoval, which led to his split from Ariana Madix. An insider has now claimed that Ariana is unwilling to film scenes with Tom.

  Editors' Pick

The source said, "Ariana said that, unless absolutely necessary, she won't film with Tom Sandoval. She stated her feelings [at the reunion] and now it's time to untangle herself from Tom."

Meanwhile, Raquel recently took to social media to issue a public apology. She wrote on Instagram, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana (sic)."

The reality TV star also promised to reflect on her mistakes. She said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Related Posts
Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Following Her Affair With Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Following Her Affair With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

Latest News
'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
  • Mar 26, 2023

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle
  • Mar 26, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson
  • Mar 26, 2023

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4
  • Mar 26, 2023

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer
  • Mar 26, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer

Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Pregnant With His First Child
  • Mar 26, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Pregnant With His First Child

Most Read
Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation
TV

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser

Ben Affleck Admits He's 'Kind of Disturbed' That J.Lo Likes 'Yellowstone' Starring Cole Hauser

'Harry and Meghan' Director Doesn't Have Any Regret Over Making the Controversial Docu-Series

'Harry and Meghan' Director Doesn't Have Any Regret Over Making the Controversial Docu-Series

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Suffered 'Insane Anxiety Issues' During 'The Vampire Diaries'

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down $12M Offer for Spin-Off

'Stranger Things' Writers Deny Rumors About Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down $12M Offer for Spin-Off

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere