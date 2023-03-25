Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

While the 'Where the Crawdads Sing' actress and her talent agent husband's divorce announcement comes as a huge shock to fans, industry insiders allegedly heard the rumors months ago.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's decision to call an end to their marriage apparently didn't take their peers by surprise. While most fans were taken aback following their divorce announcement, their colleagues reportedly saw it coming.

According to Page Six, the impending ending of the couple's marriage has been a badly kept secret from Hollywood insiders for months before they made it public. They had allegedly heard rumors at agency holiday parties last year that an announcement was coming any minute.

Supporting the claims, in its December 5, 2022 issue, Us Weekly reported that Reese and Jim "live very separate lives and sleep in separate rooms." A source told the tabloid that although the two's partnership was "still very strong, the romance just isn't there anymore."

As to why they were drifted apart, the source shared, "Reese and Jim both are more focused on their careers than each other." It was said that the success of [Reese's media company] Hello Sunshine had been a "bonding factor for them." Jim, who had co-owned the company, "was seriously invested in it," but after selling the company in 2021 and the actress taking on more acting roles, "they spend more time apart."

Meanwhile, PEOPLE says that Reese and Jim remain on good terms despite their split. They "really are the best of friends," a source says of the estranged couple, adding, "This is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Echoing the claims, a so-called insider tells E! News, "There is no drama, no event or reason. They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child." The source goes on assuring, "You will see them out there co-parenting together."

Reese and Jim announced their decision to go separate ways via Instagram on Friday, March 24, just days before their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday. "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement.

It continued to read, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Reese and Jim, who got married in 2011, share 10-year-old son Tennessee James. The "Big Little Lies" star is also a mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her former husband Ryan Phillippe.

