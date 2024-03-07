Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Legally Blonde' actress has reportedly turned to the 'Australia' star and 'Friends' alum for guidance as she is ready to date again after parting ways with her husband.

AceShowbiz - Amidst her recent divorce, Reese Witherspoon is finding solace and guidance from her close friend, Nicole Kidman, who is reportedly offering her support and advice. "Nicole's totally helping Reese navigate her divorce," an insider told a source. "That's what friends are for."

Witherspoon has also found support in Jennifer Aniston, who herself has experienced a high-profile divorce. Aniston, according to a close friend, "knows a thing or two about getting divorced" and is determined to ensure Witherspoon's financial well-being.

The 47-year-old actress, who was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth, is reportedly keen on finding a new partner. "She's taking things very slowly," a source said, adding that she hopes to meet "someone special" in the coming year and eventually settle down again.

Witherspoon recently opened up about her divorce in an interview, expressing her vulnerability and connecting with others going through similar experiences. "I feel very connected. I don't feel isolated at all," she said. "All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

Witherspoon announced her divorce from Toth in March 2023 with a joint statement, expressing their mutual respect and affection.

