 

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Legally Blonde' actress has reportedly turned to the 'Australia' star and 'Friends' alum for guidance as she is ready to date again after parting ways with her husband.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Amidst her recent divorce, Reese Witherspoon is finding solace and guidance from her close friend, Nicole Kidman, who is reportedly offering her support and advice. "Nicole's totally helping Reese navigate her divorce," an insider told a source. "That's what friends are for."

Witherspoon has also found support in Jennifer Aniston, who herself has experienced a high-profile divorce. Aniston, according to a close friend, "knows a thing or two about getting divorced" and is determined to ensure Witherspoon's financial well-being.

  Editors' Pick

The 47-year-old actress, who was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth, is reportedly keen on finding a new partner. "She's taking things very slowly," a source said, adding that she hopes to meet "someone special" in the coming year and eventually settle down again.

Witherspoon recently opened up about her divorce in an interview, expressing her vulnerability and connecting with others going through similar experiences. "I feel very connected. I don't feel isolated at all," she said. "All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

Witherspoon announced her divorce from Toth in March 2023 with a joint statement, expressing their mutual respect and affection.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rick Ross Reacts to Tyreek Hill Blasting Him for Filming His House Fire Instead of Helping

Tessa Thompson Spotted Getting Cozy With Brandon Green

Related Posts
Reese Witherspoon Hopes to Meet 'Someone Special' After Split From Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon Hopes to Meet 'Someone Special' After Split From Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon Defends Brewing Her Coffee With Snow, Insists It's 'Delicious'

Reese Witherspoon Defends Brewing Her Coffee With Snow, Insists It's 'Delicious'

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Match in Sparkly Skirts in New Photos

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Match in Sparkly Skirts in New Photos

Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Defended by Fans From Nepo Baby Label After Showing Off NYC Apartment

Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Defended by Fans From Nepo Baby Label After Showing Off NYC Apartment

Latest News
Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post
  • Mar 08, 2024

Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Vinnie Jones Turns Down Offer to Return as Juggernaut for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Vinnie Jones Turns Down Offer to Return as Juggernaut for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Sharon Osbourne Mocks James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Sharon Osbourne Mocks James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show
  • Mar 08, 2024

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Tessa Thompson Spotted Getting Cozy With Brandon Green
  • Mar 07, 2024

Tessa Thompson Spotted Getting Cozy With Brandon Green

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split
  • Mar 07, 2024

Reese Witherspoon Leans on Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston for Support After Jim Toth Split

Most Read
Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-06 03:16:35

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing