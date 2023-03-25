 

Katy Perry Shares Secret Behind Her Viral Quirky 'Doll Eye'

The 'California Gurls' hitmaker left her fans worried after delivering a performance at her Las Vegas residency back in October as she appeared to have eye 'glitch.'

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has discussed her quirky skill that went viral last year. The pop star and "American Idol" judge revealed the secret behind her "doll eye" skill in a new interview with Vogue.

In the most recent installment of the magazine's web series "Life in Looks", the "California Gurls" hitmaker revealed that the skill is one of the beauty tricks she's been practicing after sitting in countless hair and make-up chairs over the years. She admitted that keeping one of her eyes open during the makeover will help her stay aware of what the glam team is doing at all times.

In a clip shared to TikTok, Katy showed off her "doll eye" pose, which is basically an ultra-prolonged wink that allows her to get her eyeshadow done while keeping an eye on what a stylist is doing to her hair. "I do this pose called 'doll eye,' I can close one eye at a time and still like maintain all function," the 38-year-old star shared.

"I've sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a french twist, I want to give notes in real-time," Katy went on to say while keeping one eye closed the entire time.

After her brief speech, Katy glitched a little bit, messing around with the fact that she had one eye closed but also, according to some fans, teasing an on-stage "glitch" she had last October that saw the star doing a similar "doll eye" pose while performing.

When Katy was delivering a performance at her Las Vegas residency in a soda can-inspired outfit, consisting of cans as bras and pull tabs making up her dress, she seemed to not be able to open her eye all the way.

After footage of the performance went viral, Katy assured her fans that she's fine. She wrote via Instagram at the time. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers#birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! The show's set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren't all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!"

"This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that's a party trick too… I don't actually lactate hops silly goose!)" she added. "Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we'll drink, this one's on me, cause we're all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha."

