Rachel Zegler Joins Comedy Disaster 'Y2K'

Instagram Movie

The 'West Side Story' actress has boarded an upcoming feature film which is set in New Year's Eve 1999, joining the likes of Alicia Silverstone and The Kid Laroi.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel Zegler has been enlisted in the disaster comedy "Y2K". The "West Side Story" actress joins a starry ensemble that also includes Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, and Mason Gooding.

Directed by Kyle Mooney, The film also features the likes of Alicia Silverstone, Lachlan Watson, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger, and Daniel Zolghadri.

The movie is set on New Year's Eve 1999 and follows two high school nobodies (Martell and Dennison) as they decided to crash the final big party before the new millennium. When the clock strikes midnight, the party gets more insane than they could ever have imagined.

Evan Winter has written the script for the film and is producing with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin.

Rachel stars in the new superhero sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" as Anthea and revealed that it came at the ideal time in her career as she found it difficult to get acting work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter, "I needed a job. I'm being so serious. The reality was we were in the middle of a pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn't get a job for the life of me because 'West Side Story' hadn't come out yet."

"It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox. I love the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback, and then a camera read and then everything in between. I'm so lucky that I got this job."

You can share this post!