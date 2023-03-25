Britney Spears' Husband Insists Conservatorship Should Be 'Illegal'

Instagram Celebrity

Sam Asghari is appalled by the idea of someone being forced to hand over their personal and financial matters to someone else, calling such move 'total BS.'

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari believes conservatorships should "be illegal." The 29-year-old actor's wife Britney Spears was forced to hand over the control of her personal and financial affairs to other people after she suffered a widely-publicised breakdown and Sam strongly believes the situation "should've never happened."

"Absolutely not. The conservatorship was a total bulls*** move. It should've never happened. It should be illegal to put anybody under the conservatorship and that was the worst thing that has ever happened in this country. This is the country of freedom. And that should never have happened, especially to her," he said when asked by TMZ if he thinks there are "any merits" to a conservatorship.

Meanwhile, the "Black Monday" actor - who met Britney on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party" - admitted he'd love to star in a film with his wife. Asked if he would make a romcom with her, he said, "I hope so, I hope so, I think she's a great actress. I hope one day, that'll be a dream come true."

And the former personal trainer - who is currently working on his directorial debut on an undisclosed project - suggested he could even write a movie for them. Pushed on whether he is "waiting for the right script" for he and Britney, he said, "Yes. Maybe I'll write the script."

While the 41-year-old pop star has only had one major movie role, in teen film "Crossroads" in 2002, Sam thinks she'd make a "really good" action movie star. He said, "Maybe it's an action film. She's very athletic, so maybe, you know ... she's able to jump up and kick a few people and do a bunch of stunts. She'd be really good at that."

You can share this post!