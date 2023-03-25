 

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
TV

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance on the National Geographic car renovation show to support a former soldier who was injured during his time in the military.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry made a cameo on "Car S.O.S." on Thursday, March 23 night. The latest episode of the National Geographic car renovation show centered on Stephan Van Nierkerk, a former Lance Corporal who served in Afghanistan before losing his left leg at the hip, right leg below the knee, and five fingers in 2009, and the Duke of Sussex -who undertook two tours of duty in the Asian country during his time in the military - sent a recorded video message to the ex-soldier congratulating him on his vehicle makeover.

"Stephan! Congratulations! I hope at this point you're sitting in your brand-new, or certainly what looks like a brand-new jeep. Good on you mate! Well done! Fully, fully, fully deserve that," he said in the video, which was recorded from his California home.

"I can't think of anyone that deserves this more than you. After getting injured at such a young age after two tours of Afghanistan, you are the definition of inspiration because you are not defined by your injury. You are defined by your selflessness to others."

  Editors' Pick

The episode saw Stephan's best friend Ian and wife Sadie keen to reward the motivational speaker for his bravery and positivity by helping him fulfil his dream of becoming an off-roading champion.

The "Car S.O.S." team, led by Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend, took on the task of taking Stephan's used Jeep Grand Cherokee - which was off the road due to persistent mechanical problems - and fixing it up to competition-level standards, as well as adding modifications to accommodate the driver's disabilities, including installing a roll cage, a high lift axle kit, wheel arch extensions, and upgrading the suspension.

The episode will be repeated on National Geographic on Sunday, March 26 at 7 P.M.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders
Latest News
Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video
  • Mar 25, 2023

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Prince Harry Surprises Ex-Soldier on 'Car S.O.S.'

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders
  • Mar 24, 2023

Delta Goodrem Calls Off European Tour on Doctors' Orders

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Halle Bailey Says Love Is Not the Only Reason Her 'Little Mermaid' Is Leaving Her Home in the Sea
  • Mar 24, 2023

Halle Bailey Says Love Is Not the Only Reason Her 'Little Mermaid' Is Leaving Her Home in the Sea

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Raquel Leviss 'Served' Scheana Shay With Papers on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Most Read
Donald Glover Criticized After Comparing Dominique Fishback's Character on 'Swarm' to a Dog
TV

Donald Glover Criticized After Comparing Dominique Fishback's Character on 'Swarm' to a Dog

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for Her Hurtful Mom-Shaming Joke

'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for Her Hurtful Mom-Shaming Joke

Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Following Her Affair With Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss to Attend 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Following Her Affair With Tom Sandoval

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

'VPR' Star Raquel Leviss Shares If She Had Threesome With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out Fairy and Axolotl's Real Identities on Country Night

Kitty Follows Her Destiny to Korea in First Look at 'To All the Boys' Spin-Off Series

Kitty Follows Her Destiny to Korea in First Look at 'To All the Boys' Spin-Off Series

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Seen Having Serious Talk During 'VPR' Reunion Filming

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Seen Having Serious Talk During 'VPR' Reunion Filming