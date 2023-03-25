 

Blac Chyna Reverts to Birth Name Following Dramatic Make-Under

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star is determined to reclaim her true identity by ditching her adopted moniker following a series of surgeries to get rid of face fillers and silicon injections.

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna is on a mission to "get back to [herself]" by reverting to her real name, Angela White. After recently undergoing a number of procedures to reverse her cosmetic surgeries, including a breast reduction, having facial fillers removed and silicone injections from her butt taken out, the 34-year-old reality star is now trying to reclaim her true identity by shedding her public persona.

"Well, it was given to me by birth, but mostly to me it's getting back to myself. Because you know being in the entertainment field everybody always calls me 'Hey Blac Chyna, Chyna Chyna,' nobody ever calls me Angela. So sometimes I would kind of like forget who I am, because it's always about the brand, brand, brand and not the person," she told Forbes.

The "Rob & Chyna" star - who has 10-year-old son King with ex-boyfriend Tyga and six-year-old daughter Dream with former fiance Rob Kardashian - insisted it is "definitely not the end of Blac Chyna" but she wants to have more of a clear divide between the brand and the woman.

She said, "I think now it's more the separation of it. Like if I'm performing or things like that, that's Blac Chyna. But if I'm home and I'm with the kids or if I'm doing my business stuff and I'm doing deals, that's Angela. Like how we are sitting here and having a conversation, this is Angela. Now if we go, and we gotta get glam, hair, nails make-up, we got costumes, that's definitely Blac Chyna."

And the star is amazed by the overwhelming supportive reaction her transformation has received so far. She said, "Honestly when I posted it, I didn't even think it was going to be as big as it was. And then by me seeing that it made me feel like, 'Wow, I'm really comfortable,' to even go back on the internet, because I kinda stopped posting as much as I used to.

"But now everybody has been supporting it. So I'm like OK, this gives me the courage to keep going and see how far I can go. So it makes me feel really good. I'm glad I did do it."

