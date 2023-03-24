See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

Instagram Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress has hilarious response to a fan who asks her and her husband Offset to recreate the high-energy dance breakdown in the 1995 hit.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has admitted that her dancing skills have some limitations. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has responded to a fan who asked her and her husband Offset to recreate the iconic Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson's "Scream" music video.

The rapper turned to her Twitter page on Wednesday, March 22 to respond to a fan who suggested that she and her husband Offset recreate the high-energy dance breakdown in the 1995 hit, "Scream". In response, she jokingly said, "Offset YES…..Me? …..my knee already broke," while retweeting the video.

Upon noticing Cardi's funny answer, fans gave her some support. "Lol don't downplay your dance ability, you can really dance! [fire emoji]," one person commented. Another chimed in, "You still got it sis!!" Someone else added, "I think you could eat if you practiced!"

The Jackson siblings released "Scream" in 1995 and the Mark Romanek-directed video is one of the most critically acclaimed visuals in MJ's videography. It won three MTV Video Music Awards and the Grammy Award for Best Music Video. At a cost of $7million, the music video was listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive visual ever made.

Back in 2020, Cardi showed off her husband Offset imitating MJ by hitting some of his iconic dance moves for their daughter Kulture Kiari's birthday. At the time, the Bronx raptress shared a video of the "Walk It Talk It" rapper grooving to MJ's "Rock With You", before breaking into a full dance routine. "Michael Jackson Possesses offset," she wrote about her husband's impression.

Offset's love for dance is no secret among longtime Migos fans. The rapper has been delivering smooth moves since his childhood making appearances in videos for Whitney Houston and TLC and even broke out a few of them for his 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards performance with Cardi.

