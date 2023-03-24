 

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project
Instagram
Movie

Paramount Pictures has preemptively acquired a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958's classic psychological thriller as a possible starring vehicle for the 'Iron Man' actor.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. is likely to get "Vertigo". The Oscar-nominated actor is reportedly in talks to star in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1958's classic psychological thriller which is being set up at Paramount Pictures.

According to Deadline which first reported the news, the studio has preemptively acquired the reboot project as the 57-year-old actor's starring vehicle. He eyes the lead role of John "Scottie" Ferguson, originally played by James Stewart.

The script will be written by "See" and "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, who has just been tapped to write a "Star Wars" film, replacing Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson after the duo bowed out of the so-called secret sci-fi movie.

RDJ will also produce the remake with his wife Susan Downey through their Team Downey production company, along with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment. No director is attached to the movie just yet.

  Editors' Pick

Paramount was the home for the original film and the Hitchcock Estate reportedly favored the studio as the landing spot for the new iteration.

The original film follows Scottie, a former police detective who is forced to retire after a line of duty trauma that leaves him with fear of heights and vertigo. After his retirement, he's hired by an acquaintance to tail his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), whom he feels is behaving erratically.

It is the first film to use the dolly zoom, an in-camera effect that distorts perspective to create disorientation, to convey Scottie's acrophobia. "Vertigo" received mixed reviews upon its initial release, but it is now cited as a classic Hitchcock film and one of his defining works.

As for RDJ, he has kept a low profile as an actor since the release of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame". He starred in 2020's "Dolittle", which was panned by critics and flopped at box office. He also appeared in 2022's Netflix documentary "Sr." focusing on his father Robert Downey. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", a biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer a.k.a. the "father of the atomic bomb."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV
Latest News
Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud
  • Mar 24, 2023

XScape Singer LaTocha Scott Denies Stealing Money From Sister Tamika, Addresses Kandi Burruss Feud

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors
  • Mar 24, 2023

Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors

Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome With Matching Anniversary Tattoos on Her Birthday
  • Mar 24, 2023

Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome With Matching Anniversary Tattoos on Her Birthday

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV
  • Mar 24, 2023

See Cardi B's Funny Reaction When Asked to Recreate Iconic Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' MV

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project
  • Mar 24, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project

Most Read
Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Rejects Over $10M Deal to Star in 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Film
Movie

Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Rejects Over $10M Deal to Star in 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Film

Taron Egerton Determined to Give 'Kingsman' Franchise a 'Fitting Ending' With 'The Blue Blood'

Taron Egerton Determined to Give 'Kingsman' Franchise a 'Fitting Ending' With 'The Blue Blood'

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Brooke Shields 'Amazed' How She Survived After Being Sexualized Since Age 11

Brooke Shields 'Amazed' How She Survived After Being Sexualized Since Age 11

Keanu Reeves Laments Lance Reddick's Absence at 'John Wick 4' Premiere After Sudden Passing

Keanu Reeves Laments Lance Reddick's Absence at 'John Wick 4' Premiere After Sudden Passing

New 'Star Wars' Movie Faces Another Setback After Screenwriters Quit

New 'Star Wars' Movie Faces Another Setback After Screenwriters Quit

Daisy May Cooper May Join the 007 Franchise to Play Spy Boss 'M'

Daisy May Cooper May Join the 007 Franchise to Play Spy Boss 'M'

Chris Tucker Can't Wait for 'Rush Hour 4'

Chris Tucker Can't Wait for 'Rush Hour 4'

Zachary Levi Confirms Rumors That The Rock Barred Any Black Adam and Shazam Crossover

Zachary Levi Confirms Rumors That The Rock Barred Any Black Adam and Shazam Crossover