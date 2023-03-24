 

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The hotel heiress, who had son Phoenix via surrogacy in January with her husband Carter Reum, says the experience was so joyous she's desperate to give her boy up to two more siblings.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton can't wait to have another two children. The 42-year-old hotel heiress had son Phoenix via surrogacy in January with her husband Carter Reum, also 42, but says the experience was so joyous she is desperate to give her boy up to two more siblings.

She told TMZ as she headed to a book signing for her autobiography "Paris: The Memoir" at Los Angeles mall The Grove motherhood has been "incredible" - before adding she "can't wait" to have another baby.

When a photographer asked her how many she would like to have, Paris admitted, "A couple of them." Paris said in her book the abuse she suffered as a teen from older men, and the horrors she was subjected to at schools for troubled teens, where she was sent when her family feared she would go off the rails, was so traumatic she had her son via surrogacy.

  Editors' Pick

She has also told how a "mother instinct" kicked in as soon as Phoenix was born that drives her to protect her son "every second." Paris told the March issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine about her maternal nature, "I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

Paris also gushed in the chat about her marriage to Carter, who she married in November 2021, and told how he changed her mindset about sex. She told Harper's Bazaar before she started dating the entrepreneur in 2019, she privately thought of herself as asexual as "anything sexual" left her "terrified".

Paris added, "I was known as a sex symbol, but... I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that". "The Simple Life" star Paris, who was briefly engaged to "The Leftovers" actor Chris Zylka in 2018, added she now loves "hooking up" with Carter, and said, "It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial

Robert Downey Jr. Eyes Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' Remake as His Next Project
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Calls Herself 'the OG' of Reality Shows, Proud for Creating 'New Genre of Celebrity'

Paris Hilton Calls Herself 'the OG' of Reality Shows, Proud for Creating 'New Genre of Celebrity'

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Latest News
Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals
  • Mar 24, 2023

Jimin Celebrates Debut Solo Album Release With 'Like Crazy' Visuals

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Paris Hilton Is Excited to Have Another Child

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes for Being an 'A**' During Ski Crash Trial

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
  • Mar 24, 2023

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham Praises Wife Nicola Peltz's Bestie Selena Gomez: 'Sweet Girl'

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law
  • Mar 24, 2023

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown