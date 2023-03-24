Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss and Link Arms During Errands Run

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The former 'Good Morning America' co-anchors are pictured sharing a smooch as they stroll around Soho in New York City amid reports of their unsuccessful bid to return to TV.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue their love parade in New York City amid their unemployment. The pair were not shy to show PDA as they ran errands around the town on Wednesday, March 22.

The couple did not hold back from flaunting their affection towards each other during the casual stroll around Soho. At one point, the couple was pictured taking a moment to stop and shared a quick smooch while on the streets of Manhattan.

Amy was also seen holding tightly onto her boyfriend's arm as they walked with bags in their arms. T.J. later returned the affection by putting his arm around Amy when she checked her phone.

Amy wore a black zip-up, a denim jacket, black jeans and black mid-calf boots. She accessorized her look with gold aviator sunglasses and carried a crown leather tote bag.

T.J. matched his girlfriend's casual style in a long white T-shirt with a blue vest over it, black joggers and black sneakers. He sported black sunglasses as he also appeared to carry a backpack.

Amy and T.J. looked in good spirits during the outing despite reports of their alleged unsuccessful bid to return to TV. According to New York Post, the pair's pitches for a new TV show have been turned down by several major networks.

A source claimed that CBS' syndicate operation, CBS Media Ventures, turned down a "proposal" for a talk show from the controversial couple. CNN also allegedly turned down a pitch from their talent agency, CAA, when they reached out to the network on behalf of the pair back in February.

Amy and T.J. reportedly also met execs from Fox Entertainment and Fox Television stations to discuss having their own syndicated program. The interactions between the two and Fox were said to be "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that weren't "limited" to just a "talk show."

The two former "Good Morning America" co-anchors were let go by ABC in January after their romance was exposed in November 2022. They both got severance packages, but Amy allegedly walked away with a bigger settlement.

You can share this post!