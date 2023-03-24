 

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops
Instagram
Celebrity

The 24-year-old 'Lost in Japan' singer, who is collaborating with fashion empire Tommy Hilfiger, draws mixed responses after he encourages men to wear crop tops.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes doesn't think crop tops are solely for women. The "Stitches" hitmaker, who is collaborating with fashion empire Tommy Hilfiger, draws mixed responses after he encourages men to wear crop tops.

"I think the crop tops, they're just… they're super beautiful," the Canadian musician said while attending the Tommy Hilfiger event in London on Tuesday, March 21. "They look great on men. They look great on men, so don't be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good."

Shawn doubled down on his statement in an interview with Evening Standard. Discussing him and music producer Mike Sabath sporting a crop top from Hilfiger's latest collection, the "Senorita" singer shared, "We put the crop on him and were like - hot. That's it. Like, yes. He would look amazing in anything. I think it's just a representation of what clothing is today, you know, that masculine-feminine thing."

  Editors' Pick

His remarks quickly drew various responses from Internet users. Twitter trolls blasted Shawn with one saying, "Ew. Why must we continue to make our men feminine?" Another hater tweeted, "bring back real men please."

However, some others agreed with Shawn, noting that Johnny Depp, Mark Wahlberg and Will Smith used to bare their midriffs in the '80s and '90s. "and before someone got something to say. Men has been wearing crop tops since thee 90s to 20s," one person pointed out.

"crop top shirts was originally created by MEN for MEN and was part of men's fashion for years before women began wearing them... short-shorts too. Just saying because the audacity of people to mock men and boys who wear it is just ridiculous when their grandad prob rocked it," another fan defended the ex-boyfriend of Camila Cabello. Another supporter wrote, "I'm behind him. Enough restricting people. Wear what you want. Confident and fashionable man is a man in anything he wears."

Meanwhile, some users were even more convinced that Shawn might be gay after he made his comments. "Don't be afraid to come out Shawn," one said, urging the musician to come out as gay. Echoing the sentiment, someone added, "Come out of the closet already."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss and Link Arms During Errands Run
Related Posts
Shawn Mendes Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Appears to Wear Necklace With Sabrina Carpenter's Birthstone Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Appears to Wear Necklace With Sabrina Carpenter's Birthstone Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Is 'Happy' Amid Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Is 'Happy' Amid Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Photographed Leaving Miley Cyrus' Album Release Party Together

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Photographed Leaving Miley Cyrus' Album Release Party Together

Latest News
Dylan Walsh 'Very Proud' After Son Jumps Into Ocean to Save Drowning Driver From Plunging Car
  • Mar 24, 2023

Dylan Walsh 'Very Proud' After Son Jumps Into Ocean to Save Drowning Driver From Plunging Car

Ja Morant Greeted With Standing Ovation From Fans in First Game After Gun Incident
  • Mar 24, 2023

Ja Morant Greeted With Standing Ovation From Fans in First Game After Gun Incident

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations
  • Mar 24, 2023

Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Victim Is Allegedly Afflicted With Personality Changes
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Victim Is Allegedly Afflicted With Personality Changes

Beyonce and Adidas Quietly Part Ways After Ivy Park Sales Decline
  • Mar 24, 2023

Beyonce and Adidas Quietly Part Ways After Ivy Park Sales Decline

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown
  • Mar 24, 2023

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery