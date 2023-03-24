 

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

A little over one month after holding a second wedding to her husband, the 'Honey Boo Boo' star shares a raving tribute to praise him for being 'the most perfect person.'

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon could not help but shower Justin Stroud with raving praises. When celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the "Honey Boo Boo" star shared a lengthy tribute in which she thanked her husband for being "the most perfect person."

On Thursday, March 23, the 43-year-old reality star shared a series of pictures capturing her happy moments with her husband. Accompanying the photos, she wrote, "To the person that ja the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes. HAPPY 1ST ANNIVERSARY."

June went on to note, "Today one year ago I married my best friend even though we met almost 2 years a lot." Reflecting on their journey as a couple, she continued, "Of people didn't want us together or thought we wouldn't not make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least as friends and as a couple that most would not b able handle be have done it together and have figure out every situation together."

Further expressing her appreciation, June continued, "I have never experienced that before so it has been very nice I know i don't tell you tell u enough lately with everything going that u are amazing." In reference to her daughters, she added, "I appreciate u for being with everything when I know it's hard to deal with at times but I'm glad u r with me and girls to help with it."

In the post, the Shannon Family matriarch also shared her excitement for the future. She wrote, "I can't wait to see what the future holds cause I knows all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get three it together."

"Thank you for allowing me to experiencing true love for the first owl and never wanting anything for me but just for me tk me in the words of u my corny goody self," she continued before adding, "I love u so much."

Among the pictures June shared in the Instagram post were those taken during her and Justin's intimate beach ceremony. Others were a collection of the married couple's cute selfies.

June and Justin tied the knot at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022. Less than a year later, the pair exchanged vows for the second time in Panama City, Florida on February 18. The beach ceremony was attended by June's daughters, Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn Efird a.k.a. Pumpkin, Jessica Shannon a.k.a. Chubbs and Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee. Her grandchildren, Stella, Sylus and Bentley, were present as well.

