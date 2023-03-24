Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

In the meantime, it appears that the newly-retired NFL star responds to her bombshell Vanity Fair interview with a cryptic post about 'success' and 'false friends.'

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is definitely living her best life. The Brazilian supermodel looks carefree during a photoshoot in Miami Beach, Florida after she opened up about her painful divorce from Tom Brady.

On Thursday, March 23, the 42-year-old beauty looked busy posing for a photoshoot in a lovely patterned swimsuit for Louis Vuitton. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she appeared years younger than her age as she flaunted her enviable figure in the sun and sand.

For the shoot, Gisele was dressed in a simple one-piece suit from the French fashion house. The ensemble featured a sleek black design and was decorated with the brand's classic monogram print in contrasting white.

The suit featured a plunging V-shaped neck that highlighted her cleavage and a high-cut bottom. It also showcased Gisele's toned back with its plunging design and it had additional lower cutout ovals.

Gisele added some extra sparkle with a thick gold chain necklace and multiple rings on her right hand. The former Victoria's Secret Angel sported her standard caramel-colored highlighted hair, which was parted down the middle and styled in delicate waves.

Gisele also appeared to be shooting an ad for Louis Vuitton's popular luggage and she had a small roller suitcase making an improbable appearance in the sand. It was a tasteful brown design with the same monogrammed pattern as Gisele's suit.

The photo session came after Gisele candidly discussed her split from Tom in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," the mom of two, who finalized the divorce in October last year, told the magazine. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Gisele also said that she and Tom "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," the cover model shared, "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

Less than one day after the interview was published, Tom turned to his Instagram Story to post a cryptic quote from poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, which discussed the meaning of success and overcoming the "betrayal of false friends."

"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children," the poem began. "To earn the approbation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To give of one's self…"

The quote continued, "To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived - This is to have succeeded!"

