 

Boosie Badazz Calls Gabrielle Union a 'Hypocrite' While Accusing Her of 'Gay Bashing' Him

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper, who has been feuding with Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade for years, goes off on the 'Bring It On' actress during his latest appearance on Vlad TV.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) had a few words to say about Gabrielle Union. During his latest appearance on Vlad TV, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper called the "Truth to Be Told" actress a "hypocrite" as he accused her of "gay bashing."

"For her to say that, that makes her a hypocrite," the 40-year-old said, referring to Gabrielle's previous criticism of him. "You don't want no one to talk about what goes on in those situation but you're saying that somebody has d**k on their mind? So if you do got d**k on your mind, you feel some type of way about that. Baby, you a hypocrite."

"You 'gay bashing' me," he added with a smirk on his face. "Are you gay bashing? You're a hypocrite… Everything I spoke to her was from the heart. We don't look at you like a power couple, baby. I mean, not the people where I'm from."

Still, Boosie noted that he "tried to be respectful" since family members of Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade personally asked him not to mention their trans daughter Zaya.

Boosie and Gabrielle have been feuding after the rapper, who frequently criticized the LGBTQ+ community, made transphobic comments about Zaya. The actress once fired back at Boosie in an interview, "He's so preoccupied. It's almost like don't protest too much Lil Boos'…. You got a lot of d**k on your mind."

Gabrielle then suggested that Boosie hasn't even confronted his own sexuality. "It's like, sir, is there something you want to go ahead and tell us," she said at that time.

Boosie has offered his clapback though, insinuating that Dwyane is homosexual. "LOL!! The whole world know I love women n the world know your husband love d**k!!" he ranted on Twitter. "I hope u dont think blacks look at yall like a power couple they dont!!"

