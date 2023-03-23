 

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Cover Images/Faye's Vision


The romantic relationship between the 26-year-old model and the 31-year-old actor appears to have lost its steam just two months after they went public with it.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' romance appears to have quickly lost its steam. Just two months after confirming their relationship, the pair have reportedly broken up without any major drama.

Words on the street are the model and the actor have called it quits or at least put the brakes on their relationship. "They were dating and it was great, but they're no longer around each other like that," one of Lori's friends allegedly tells Media Take Out.

It seems that the pair remain amicable and their relationship simply has run its course. "There's no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They're just doing their own thing right now," the source goes on noting.

Neither Lori nor Damson has commented on the split rumors. The two were last seen out publicly together when attending the final season premiere of his FX series "Snowfall" in February. Further fueling the breakup speculation, they have not posted anything about each other recently.

Lori and Damson's dating rumors first emerged in December 2022, after they were caught stepping out for a dinner date at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California. They only went public with their relationship in January when celebrating her 26th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he posted on his Instagram Story. He also posted a picture featuring them snuggling up on a sofa as he planted a kiss on her cheek. Another snap he shared showed the entrepreneur holding stacks of cash in her ear.

In February, Lori responded to critics of her relationship with Damson. "No chemistry. Look how far apart they're standing lol," a user commented on The Shade Room's post of the couple's appearance at "Snowfall" season six red carpet premiere.

Clapping back at the naysayer, the SKN by LH founder wrote, "Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don't stand too close to me because I didn't want to get it on his suit lol y'all try to find a problem with everything."

