 

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing
Instagram
TV

The former 'Good Morning America' co-hosts, who were fired after their affair was exposed in November 2022, allegedly have been turned down by several major TV networks.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - It's apparently not easy for Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to score a new TV show after they were fired from "Good Morning America" over their affair. If a new report is to be believed, the couple's pitches have been turned down by several major TV networks.

A source revealed to New York Post that CBS' syndicate operation, CBS Media Ventures, turned down a "proposal" for a talk show from the controversial couple. CNN also allegedly turned down a pitch from their talent agency, CAA, when they reached out to the network on behalf of the pair back in February.

The report also claimed that the former ABC personalities met execs from Fox Entertainment and Fox Television stations to discuss having their own syndicated program. The interactions between the two and Fox were said to be "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that weren't "limited" to just a "talk show."

TV experts additionally pointed out that it would be hard for Amy and TJ to have their own talk show. "If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What's their expertise - infidelity?" the unnamed expert told the New York Post. "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point."

  Editors' Pick

Prior to this, it was reported that the pair had been "aggressively" pitching the idea to the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" producers since they want to continue profitting from their chemistry. "It's easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they're rock stars," a source explained to Page Six. "They're selling their chemistry."

The source revealed network executives constantly commented on how perfect they were together as on-air hosts and "they fed into it." The informant added, "They absolutely believe that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC. They sold this brother/sister chemistry. Now, they're selling sex."

Meanwhile, a source close to Amy claimed that they are "pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos" because they'll have to get back to work eventually. The insider added, "Whatever deal they got from ABC is not going to sustain them."

The former "GMA3" co-hosts were fired after their affair was exposed in November 2022. ABC allegedly accused Amy and T.J. of several forms of misconduct. Amy was said to have liquor in her dressing room and appear intoxicated following a College National Championship football game.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zendaya Offers to Send Stylist Law Roach on Vacation After Shocking Retirement

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months
Related Posts
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After She Finalized Divorce

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After She Finalized Divorce

Amy Robach Looks Gleeful as She Steps Out With T.J. Holmes After Finalizing Andrew Shue Divorce

Amy Robach Looks Gleeful as She Steps Out With T.J. Holmes After Finalizing Andrew Shue Divorce

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Have 'No Shame' as They Attend First Event Together as a Couple

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Have 'No Shame' as They Attend First Event Together as a Couple

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA on Mexico Vacation After 'GMA' Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA on Mexico Vacation After 'GMA' Exit

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men
  • Mar 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
  • Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
  • Mar 23, 2023

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert
  • Mar 23, 2023

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
  • Mar 23, 2023

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
  • Mar 23, 2023

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Most Read
Rory Culkin Shocks Fans With Full-Frontal Nude Scene on 'Swarm'
TV

Rory Culkin Shocks Fans With Full-Frontal Nude Scene on 'Swarm'

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End

Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

'Y and R' Star Accuses Eva Longoria of Making 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'

'Y and R' Star Accuses Eva Longoria of Making 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Zach Shallcross Breaks His 'Sex Vow' During Fantasy Suites

'The Bachelor' Recap: Zach Shallcross Breaks His 'Sex Vow' During Fantasy Suites

Andy Cohen Defends Himself After Yelling at 'A**hole' Larsa Pippen at 'RHOM' Reunion

Andy Cohen Defends Himself After Yelling at 'A**hole' Larsa Pippen at 'RHOM' Reunion

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'