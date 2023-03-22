Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing

Instagram TV

The former 'Good Morning America' co-hosts, who were fired after their affair was exposed in November 2022, allegedly have been turned down by several major TV networks.

AceShowbiz - It's apparently not easy for Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to score a new TV show after they were fired from "Good Morning America" over their affair. If a new report is to be believed, the couple's pitches have been turned down by several major TV networks.

A source revealed to New York Post that CBS' syndicate operation, CBS Media Ventures, turned down a "proposal" for a talk show from the controversial couple. CNN also allegedly turned down a pitch from their talent agency, CAA, when they reached out to the network on behalf of the pair back in February.

The report also claimed that the former ABC personalities met execs from Fox Entertainment and Fox Television stations to discuss having their own syndicated program. The interactions between the two and Fox were said to be "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that weren't "limited" to just a "talk show."

TV experts additionally pointed out that it would be hard for Amy and TJ to have their own talk show. "If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What's their expertise - infidelity?" the unnamed expert told the New York Post. "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point."

Prior to this, it was reported that the pair had been "aggressively" pitching the idea to the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" producers since they want to continue profitting from their chemistry. "It's easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they're rock stars," a source explained to Page Six. "They're selling their chemistry."

The source revealed network executives constantly commented on how perfect they were together as on-air hosts and "they fed into it." The informant added, "They absolutely believe that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC. They sold this brother/sister chemistry. Now, they're selling sex."

Meanwhile, a source close to Amy claimed that they are "pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos" because they'll have to get back to work eventually. The insider added, "Whatever deal they got from ABC is not going to sustain them."

The former "GMA3" co-hosts were fired after their affair was exposed in November 2022. ABC allegedly accused Amy and T.J. of several forms of misconduct. Amy was said to have liquor in her dressing room and appear intoxicated following a College National Championship football game.

