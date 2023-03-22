Doja Cat Boasts About Her 'Good'-Looking Boobs After Breast Surgery

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Kiss Me More' songstress also reveals that she likely needs '3 months total' to fully heal after going under the knife to get liposuction and breast reduction.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat already sees the results of her recent cosmetic procedures. After revealing via social media that she underwent liposuction and breast surgery, the Grammy Award-winning artist has boasted about how "good" her boobs look now.

On Tuesday, March 21, the 27-year-old continued to give an update on her recovery following the procedures. "wish i could suck my own t***ies thats how good they look rn god damn," she wrote on Twitter.

When a fan asked how long it takes for her to fully recover from the surgery, Doja responded, "probably 3 months total."

Doja Cat gave updates after getting liposuction and breast reduction.

It was Doja herself who shared the news that she has gone under the knife to get liposuction and breast surgery. "got my t***ies done and my c**t bedazzled," so she tweeted on Monday

The "Say So" hitmaker said that her thighs "hurt a lot" due to one of the procedures, but she assured that she's "healing really fast." She added in a separate tweet, "feels ok. i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much. but im healing really fast."

When a fan asked how she's feeling following the procedures, she replied, "4 days into recovery rn." She also clarified that she actually had a reduction as she replied to a fan who claimed that she would've gotten bigger boobs, "nope, smaller." She also revealed her new bra size is "32C".

The "Kiss Me More" hitmaker then clapped back at critics who took issue with her cosmetic procedures. "Why ppl upset she got lipo? What's lipo," one person asked, to which the raptress responded, "Because people need things to be upset about. Because people are miserable and people need job."

She also corrected a follower who suggested, "Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another," writing back, "No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer."

You can share this post!