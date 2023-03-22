 

Jason Momoa Declared One of the Best 'Fast and Furious' Villains by Michelle Rodriguez

Jason Momoa Declared One of the Best 'Fast and Furious' Villains by Michelle Rodriguez
Universal Pictures
Movie

The Letty Ortiz depicter sings high praise for the 'Aquaman' actor who is taking on the baddie role in the upcoming tenth installment of the Vin Diesel-fronted action franchise.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michelle Rodriguez calls Jason Momoa one of the best "Fast and Furious" villains. The 44-year-old actress is back as Letty Ortiz in the upcoming "Fast X" and has high praise for the "Aquaman" star's portrayal of antagonist Dante Reyes.

"Revenge with a smirk. It sounds light, but when you see (the movie), you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. I'd say he's the best male villain we've had in the entire franchise, of course because Charlize (Theron, who played Cipher) kills it. You know what I mean? She's a whole other different type of monster, no pun intended," Michelle told Collider's Ladies Night podcast.

"Fast X" director Louis Letterier gave fans a hint of what to expect from Dante and revealed that he will be the perfect foil for Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto. The filmmaker said, "Dante is in awe of Dom. He's analysed him. There's nowhere to hide, because he knows Dom better than he knows himself."

  Editors' Pick

"Dom truly meets his match with Dante. Family goes both ways. There's family on your side. There's also family on the other person's side. When the family that was your super-strength becomes your Achilles' heel, it's where you're going to get wounded the most."

Michelle revealed that audiences will be in for a huge shock at the ending of "Fast X" - which is released in May and will be the penultimate movie in the long-running action franchise.

The "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" star said, "I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of 'Fast X'. Let's just put it that way. It's gonna be like, 'Really? What?' Like that! I was like, 'Oh my god. What have we done?' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Paul Grant Revealed Alcohol Addiction and Financial Issues in Interview Before His Death

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'
Related Posts
'Fast X' Director Says Paul Walker Is Still 'Very Much Alive' in New Movie

'Fast X' Director Says Paul Walker Is Still 'Very Much Alive' in New Movie

'Fast X' Director Did Not Get Any Sleep During Frantic Script Overhaul

'Fast X' Director Did Not Get Any Sleep During Frantic Script Overhaul

Jason Momoa Comes for Revenge in First Official 'Fast X' Trailer

Jason Momoa Comes for Revenge in First Official 'Fast X' Trailer

Latest News
Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics
  • Mar 22, 2023

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World
  • Mar 22, 2023

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
  • Mar 22, 2023

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'

Most Read
Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute
Movie

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

Sam Claflin Regrets 'The Nightingale' Role, Reveals Oscar Obsession

Sam Claflin Regrets 'The Nightingale' Role, Reveals Oscar Obsession