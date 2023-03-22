 

Paul Grant Revealed Alcohol Addiction and Financial Issues in Interview Before His Death

Paul Grant Revealed Alcohol Addiction and Financial Issues in Interview Before His Death
Facebook
Celebrity

In what's believed to be his last interview before his collapse and later passing, the late 'Star Wars' actor said he turned to alcohol after squandering his money.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Late "Star Wars" actor Paul Grant opened up he had been drinking too much after he blew his movie fortune in what is thought to be his last recorded interview. The 4ft 4in Ewok star - who had also starred in the "Harry Potter" franchise - was discovered by police collapsed outside King's Cross station Thursday, March 16 before he was declared brain dead after being rushed to hospital.

In newly-emerged poignant footage, Paul, 56, chatted to a fan outside the station weeks before his death and revealed how his life had gone so off the rails. The dad-of-three insisted in the clip posted on YouTube it was his "last day of drinking" and added, "I need to stop doing this."

He said, "I've been thinking about this, it's my last day of drinking. I've been drinking too much." But despite admitting that he had squandered his money, he claimed he had "enjoyed my life" and joked, "You only live once, don't ya?" He then added, "I can drink a whole f****** day or a month, but I'm not addicted to it."

  Editors' Pick

His family told how his life support machine had been turned off on Sunday, March 19 but his cause of death has not yet been released.

In 2014, Paul was pictured snorting a white powder and said he had blown his film payments on drugs and alcohol. The divorced dad-of-three - who had daughters Sophie and Nicole, and son Robbie, with ex-wife Janet Crowson - had also admitted in a newspaper interview his life had gone wrong after his marriage split.

Paul's daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, told The Sun, "I'm devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much, sleep tight."

Paul's girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, added, "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Jason Momoa Declared One of the Best 'Fast and Furious' Villains by Michelle Rodriguez
Related Posts
'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Died After He Collapsed Outside Train Station

'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Died After He Collapsed Outside Train Station

Latest News
Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics
  • Mar 22, 2023

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World
  • Mar 22, 2023

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
  • Mar 22, 2023

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'

Most Read
Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest
Celebrity

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early