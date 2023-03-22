Paul Grant Revealed Alcohol Addiction and Financial Issues in Interview Before His Death

Facebook Celebrity

In what's believed to be his last interview before his collapse and later passing, the late 'Star Wars' actor said he turned to alcohol after squandering his money.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Late "Star Wars" actor Paul Grant opened up he had been drinking too much after he blew his movie fortune in what is thought to be his last recorded interview. The 4ft 4in Ewok star - who had also starred in the "Harry Potter" franchise - was discovered by police collapsed outside King's Cross station Thursday, March 16 before he was declared brain dead after being rushed to hospital.

In newly-emerged poignant footage, Paul, 56, chatted to a fan outside the station weeks before his death and revealed how his life had gone so off the rails. The dad-of-three insisted in the clip posted on YouTube it was his "last day of drinking" and added, "I need to stop doing this."

He said, "I've been thinking about this, it's my last day of drinking. I've been drinking too much." But despite admitting that he had squandered his money, he claimed he had "enjoyed my life" and joked, "You only live once, don't ya?" He then added, "I can drink a whole f****** day or a month, but I'm not addicted to it."

His family told how his life support machine had been turned off on Sunday, March 19 but his cause of death has not yet been released.

In 2014, Paul was pictured snorting a white powder and said he had blown his film payments on drugs and alcohol. The divorced dad-of-three - who had daughters Sophie and Nicole, and son Robbie, with ex-wife Janet Crowson - had also admitted in a newspaper interview his life had gone wrong after his marriage split.

Paul's daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, told The Sun, "I'm devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much, sleep tight."

Paul's girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, added, "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

