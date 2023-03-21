 

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly in talks with the giant streaming service to star in the comedy special 'Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT'.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is playing on the safe side. If a new report is to be believed, the seven-time Super Bowl champion won't be joking about his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in his upcoming comedy roast on Netflix.

Radar Online reported on Monday, March 20 that the retired 45-year-old NFL legend has decided to give stand-up comedy a try. Another insider claimed he has no intention of performing his own material but will be the subject of a roast. "Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him, but not about his family!" said the source, "It's the one rule that's nonnegotiable."

Late last month, it's reported that Tom's currently in talks with Netflix to star in the comedy special "Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT" amid rumors over his plans to take up comedy.

Although there are scant details about his reported conversations with the streaming service, the retired quarterback has dabbled in comedy. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2005, just a few months after he won his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He also made brief cameos in the 2015 comedy, "Ted 2", and Paul Rudd's Netflix series, "Living With Yourself" in 2019.

The rumors came after it's reported that Tom has signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports to become the network's football analyst. However, he won't jump behind the mic until the fall of 2024 as the NFL icon reportedly wants to make one last attempt to win back his ex-wife, Gisele.

A source close to the situation dished last month, "Without football to lose himself in anymore, he's feeling lonely and abandoned." The source added, "He wanted Gisele to see what she was missing but wound up just embarrassing himself!"

"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom was putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX," the insider further explained. "His only goal right now is to get his family back."

Tom and Gisele officially divorced in October last year after 13 years of marriage. Per a three-page legal document, Gisele filed the petition for the dissolution of marriage and it was finalized on October 28 in Glades County, Florida. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

