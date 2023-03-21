Anna Marie Tendler Defends Herself After Accusing Taylor Swift of Stealing Her Art

Instagram Celebrity

In her now-deleted TikTok video, the multimedia artist points out that the stage setup for the singer's song 'Tolerate It' on her 'Eras Tour' looks like one of her photographs called 'Dinner in December'.

AceShowbiz - Anna Marie Tendler reacts to the backlash she received after she claimed that Taylor Swift stole her art for the singer's "Eras Tour". The artist backtracked on her comments, claiming that she was only joking when making the accusation.

After trolls came at her over the allegation, Anna, who was previously married to John Mulaney, called the footage "a joke or satire" in a comment. She added, "When I realized it wasn't landing as a joke I deleted it. Didn't mean offense."

In her now-deleted TikTok video, Anna pointed out that the stage setup for Taylor's song "Tolerate It" looked like one of her photographs called "Dinner in December". The 2021 portrait featured a dining table and candles.

"Taylor, my girl... people who designed Taylor's tour... this 'Tolerate It' setup looks strikingly like one of my photographs in tone and aesthetics," Anne said in the clip after showing short footage from Taylor's opening night of her "Eras Tour" on Friday, March 17. "It doesn't totally feel like parallel thinking to me."

She continued, "I'm a small artist. Independent artist who is trying to make money and live off of my artwork. I don't know what to do about this and maybe somebody can help me." She additionally wrote, "What the f**kkkkk?" in the video.

Some Taylor's fans, however, still have mixed feelings about Anna's explanation. "Ahh the 'it was a joke' defense when the thing you meant seriously turned out to be horribly out of touch!" one said. "she can't seriously be accusing taylor swift of stealing her idea of setting a table … but sure piggyback off another artist to get your name out there," someone else added.

Meanwhile, some users jumped to Anna's defense. One user said that her video was "obviously a joke," calling haters simply unable to "read [her] tone." One other wrote, "IT WAS SATIRE!!! she had cleared it up, saying that she was joking. i'm so sad that she went private because everyone took it seriously :(((."

