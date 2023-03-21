 

Zendaya Has Tom Holland's Initials Engraved on Her Gold Ring

The Rue Bennett of HBO's series 'Euphoria' is seen sporting the gold signet adorned with the initials of her British actor boyfriend in a video while showing off her freshly-manicured hands.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has got her man wrapped around her finger. The two-time Primetime Emmy winner appears to give a nod to her boyfriend Tom Holland with one of her accessories, a gold ring.

In footage posted by manicurist Marina Dobric on Monday, March 20, the 26-year-old singer/actress shows off her freshly painted pale pink nails. However, what gains the most attention is the bauble on her middle finger.

The Rue Bennett of HBO's series "Euphoria" wears a gold signet adorned with the initials of her boyfriend Tom in an elegant cursive font. Although the script initials appear to be "TH" for the "Uncharted" star's name, some social media users argued it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial.

Zendaya appears to have been wearing the ring for some time now as the same gold band can be seen in another video shared by Marina two days ago. In it, the actress sports navy blue nails.

Upon seeing Zendaya's nod to Tom, fans of the couple are excited. "Omg they're definitely getting married," tweeted one fan. Another joked, "Damn, it's really over. Zendaya and I are not gonna happen."

"They are too cute," a third chimed in. "And the ring is cute, too!!" a fourth person gushed on Marina's post.

Zendaya and Tom have been working together as co-stars since 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming". However, their romantic relationship was only confirmed in November 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a car.

They have since remained strong. Most recently, the two were spotted grocery shopping during their visit to his hometown in the U.K. "The Greatest Showman" actress was seen helping her beau navigate a shopping cart of food as he pushed the cart at the Waitrose supermarket in London on Wednesday morning, March 15.

The British actor and the American actress were also seen grabbing coffee before going to shop for groceries at the high-end market. They were holding hands while having light talk during the stroll.

Zendaya seems to get along well with Tom's family as she was also photographed joining Tom and his parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland, while walking their dogs a few days prior. They visited a park in Central London, with Tom and Dominic holding the leash of their dogs.

