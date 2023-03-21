 

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

The longtime and high-profile Marvel Studios executive is allegedly described as 'a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work' after parting ways with the studio following a 17-year run.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios veteran Victoria Alonso has exited the studio. The longtime and high-profile Marvel executive and EP of several movies reportedly parted ways with the studio on Friday, March 17 after a 17-year run.

Marvel has not officially released a statement on Alonso's exit, but multiple sources have confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, which has since been echoed by other news outlets. While the reasons of her shocking departure were not immediately given, another report claims that the Argentine film producer was "singularly responsible for Marvel's toxic work environment" when it came to VFX workers.

Chris Lee of Vulture tweeted on Monday, March 20 in the wake of Alonso's departure from Marvel Studios, "SO many VFX sources have told me Victoria Alonso was singularly responsible for Marvel's toxic work environment." He described the 57-year-old as "a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work, but who also maintained the blacklist that kept FX pros wild eyed with fear."

"She held a crazy amount of power, bigfooting all major creative decisions on Marvel movies and shows," Lee claimed, before citing a technician who told him, "Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso personally approve every single shot, all the visual effects work, which is usually the job of a director or a show runner."

  Editors' Pick

In a follow-up tweet, Lee said another tech said, "The main one that everyone's quite scared of is Victoria Alonso. If she likes you, you're going to get work and you're going to move up in the industry. If you have pissed her off in any way, you're going to get frozen out."

Chris Lee's Tweets

Vulture's Chris Lee revealed shocking allegations against Victoria Alonso following her sudden Marvel exit.

Alonso had been with the company since earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She first joined in 2005 as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production. She was credited as co-producer on "Iron Man" (2008), "Iron Man 2" (2010), "Thor" (2010) and "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011), before being elevated into executive producer since 2012's "The Avengers".

An outspoken champion of diversity in entertainment, Alonso, who is gay, said during Disney's dispute with Florida over its "Don't Say Gay" bill, "As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation."

Despite her sudden exit, Alonso will still be credited as a producer on the upcoming Marvel films "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "The Marvels", as well as the Disney+ shows "Secret Invasion", "Ironheart", "Echo" and "Agatha: Coven of Chaos".

