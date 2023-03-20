Julia Fox Defends Her New York Apartment Tour: 'Everybody Has Mice Here!'

Instagram Celebrity

In a new episode of her podcast, the actress/model addresses the backlash that she got after she revealed that she has mouse problems during the home tour back in January.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox is never afraid to be real. In a new episode of her podcast, the "Uncut Gems" star addressed the backlash that she received after she gave fans a tour of her New York apartment during which she revealed that she has mouse problems.

While some fans felt that the tour was relatable, some others accused her of either pretending to be modest by claimed that she has mice in her apartment. "I feel like a lot of people outed themselves for never having been to New York when the outrage about the mouse happened, because it's like, everybody has mice here!" Julia explained on "Forbidden Fruits" per Entertainment Tonight. "It's when you have rats that you need to regulate. [That's a] very important distinction."

Her co-host Nini Takesh then chimed in, "Yeah, every building in New York has mice." Julia added, "When I was little, I used to have so much fun catching them and releasing them. But now, it's like, I'm tired and, like, do I wanna go catch a mouse after a 16-hour day? No, I'm just gonna convince myself that the mouse is a pet."

Back in January, the former girlfriend of Kanye West treated fans to an apartment tour in a TikTok video. "I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency," Julia said. "So I'm going to give you guys an apartment tour. And I know I'm going to get roasted and whatever, but hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and be like, 'Okay, well maybe I'm not doing so bad.' "

At one point, the 32-year-old shared that she faced a mouse problem. "It's a problem depending on how you look at it," she explained. "I kind of let them rock. I appreciate that they-at night while we're sleeping-come out and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor. So I'm not going to evict the mice anytime soon."

In the episode, the model also responded to rumors that she's been taking a popular diabetes medicine to lose some weight. "All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things... people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," she shared. "I'm not and I've never have... I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it." Taken added, "It's a diabetes medication and there's people that actually need it.

