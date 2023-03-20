'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Unveils Picture of Newborn First Child

Instagram Celebrity

More than four months after going public with her pregnancy, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star surprised many by sharing a look at her baby boy via social media.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristina Kelly has treated the world to a first look at her newborn. On Sunday, March 19, the "Vanderpump Rules" star announced the birth of her baby boy by sharing a picture of her first child with boyfriend Max Ville.

Making use of her Instagram page, the 35-year-old let out a photo of her baby boy sleeping in his crib. Along with it, she expressed her joy by writing in the caption, "You're more than I could have ever dreamed of." She further spilled her baby's name as she noted, "welcome to the world, River."

Reacting to Kristina's happy news was co-star Stassi Schroeder who was quick to gush over her baby boy. In the comment section of Kristina's post, Stassi wrote, "The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I'm not being dramatic."

Other "Vanderpump Rules" stars have also joined Stassi in raving over Kristina's son. Scheana Shay sent five heart-eyes emojis in her comment, while declaring, "He's perfect!!!!!" Katie Maloney also used the heart-eyes emoji, whereas Brittany Cartwright wrote, "Congratulations," and added four red heart emojis at the end.

Kristina's announcement about her baby's arrival came more than four months after she went public with her pregnancy. In late October 2022, she came clean about her expecting a baby by posting a black-and-white photo of her showing her baby bump while on a beach. "I've been keeping a big secret," she wrote in the Instagram post's caption.

When attending the premiere of "Vanderpump Rules" in February 2023, Kristina admitted she was pregnant while filming the series but did not tell anyone. "How did I get away with that? Somehow I got away with it," she confessed to US Weekly.

During the chat, Kristina talked about the moment when her co-stars were suspicious of her pregnancy. "Lala and Katie were definitely like, 'Why can't you drink?' So I just said I was on some sort of antibiotic," she recalled.

"Yeah, thank God they weren't like, 'Let me see the bottle,' or, like, ask more questions. I think they were just so wrapped up in things they had going on that they didn't really want to know the details," she continued.

You can share this post!