Billie Eilish Unleashes Gruesome Selfies From 'Swarm' Set

The 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker makes a surprise acting debut in episode four of the thriller series created by Donald Glover by playing mysterious cult leader Eva.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has given a behind-the-scenes look at "Swarm" after wrapping the filming. The "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker made use of her social media platform to share some gruesome selfies from the set of Prime Video's thriller series.

The 21-year-old pop star turned to her Instagram account to share two snapshots of her while filming Donald Glover's series. In the first photo, she could be seen fiercely posing with fake blood on her face. Meanwhile, the next picture saw her smiling, still with the fake blood on her face.

The very last slide saw a paper with the words, "DO NOT ENTER. EVA Green Room! Thank you," written on it. "eva," so Billie, who plays cult leader Eva in episode 4 of the series, simply captioned the post.

Billie made a surprise acting debut in an episode of "Swarm". The seven-part series, which arrived on Prime Video on Friday, March 17 stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a tormented young woman whose obsession with pop star Ni'Jah takes a violent turn. The show, which explores the dark side of stan culture, features a star-studded cast including singer Chloe Bailey, "Snowfall" star Damson Idris and actor Rickey Thompson.

On Thursday, Billie, who recently opened up about her complicated relationship with the Internet, teased her appearance with a snippet on Instagram. In the clip taken from episode 4, Dre tells Billie's character Eva that she sees "milk spilled on the carpet." Their exchange gets disturbing when Eva asks, "What color was the milk?" to which Dre replies, "It was red." Eva then whispers, "Did you hurt someone?" When Dre reveals that she did, a grinning Eva says, "Very good."

Billie's performance went down well with fans and fellow celebrities, who flocked to her comment section. Singer Gracie Abrams wrote, "Oh I'm obsessed," while actress Kathryn Newton shared her excitement by simply commenting, "Omgggg."

According to "Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers, casting director Carmen Cuba handpicked the singer for the role. Janine told Rolling Stone, "We were looking to cast the episode and she suggested Billie, and I said, 'Does she act?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'What has she been in?' And she said, 'Nothing.' But what's so incredible about this process is that you have a lot of people that work on the show that are multi-hyphenate and people who have so many different passions. We gravitate toward people who are juggling multiple hats."

