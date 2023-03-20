 

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips
Cover Images/Axelle Woussen
Music

The 'La La Land' actress is seen totally jamming out to Taylor's songs while attending the opening night of the Grammy-winning musician's 'Eras Tour' in Glendale, Arizona with more than 60,000 fans.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone is one of the biggest Swifties out there. The "La La Land" actress was seen among the 69,000 fans attending the opening night of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 17.

The award-winning actress is friends with the Grammy winner in real life, so it wasn't that surprising to find her supporting her BFF at the event. However, it was how Emma was on the mood during Taylor's hit track "You Belong With Me" that caught people's attention.

In a viral clip, Emma looked like she was having a total blast while jamming out to the song. The "Cruella" star was featured singing loud and proud to the song while in the VIP section of State Farm Stadium. In another video, Emma was excitedly singing "Fearless".

  Editors' Pick

Upon watching the videos, fans found Emma totally relatable with her reaction. "Emma just like us," one fan commented, while one other said, "she's so me." Another fan added, "Emma was getting her entire life."

Some others were thrilled to see Emma showing love to Taylor as one wrote, "This makes me so so happy. Emma Is a queen, I just watched cruella yesterday." One other said, "mother supporting mother as they should."

On her opening night, Taylor delivered 44 songs. "I can't even go into how much I've missed you. I don't know how to process all of this and how it's making me feel right now. [But] let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic," the 33-year-old pop star told fans as it has been five years since Taylor last toured, during which time she has released three new albums. She added, "I'm trying to tell you I love you and I'm babbling."

Kicking off the show, Taylor performed "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" from her 2019 "Lover" album before taking fans on a journey through her music history. Her highlights included the 10-minute version of "All Too Well", "Look What Made You Do" which was performed against a giant video wall showing her throughout her 17-year career, as well as "Blank Space" which featured her dancers riding neon bikes.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After She Finalized Divorce

Billie Eilish Unleashes Gruesome Selfies From 'Swarm' Set
Related Posts
Emma Stone Recycles Her Wedding Dress for 2022 Met Gala

Emma Stone Recycles Her Wedding Dress for 2022 Met Gala

Emma Stone Denies Reports She Broke Shoulder at Spice Girls' Concert

Emma Stone Denies Reports She Broke Shoulder at Spice Girls' Concert

Emma Stone Shares Same Middle Name With Her Baby Daughter

Emma Stone Shares Same Middle Name With Her Baby Daughter

Emma Stone Turns Heads in Black Suit at Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Emma Stone Turns Heads in Black Suit at Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'
Music

Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case