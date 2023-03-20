Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Music

The 'La La Land' actress is seen totally jamming out to Taylor's songs while attending the opening night of the Grammy-winning musician's 'Eras Tour' in Glendale, Arizona with more than 60,000 fans.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone is one of the biggest Swifties out there. The "La La Land" actress was seen among the 69,000 fans attending the opening night of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 17.

The award-winning actress is friends with the Grammy winner in real life, so it wasn't that surprising to find her supporting her BFF at the event. However, it was how Emma was on the mood during Taylor's hit track "You Belong With Me" that caught people's attention.

In a viral clip, Emma looked like she was having a total blast while jamming out to the song. The "Cruella" star was featured singing loud and proud to the song while in the VIP section of State Farm Stadium. In another video, Emma was excitedly singing "Fearless".

Upon watching the videos, fans found Emma totally relatable with her reaction. "Emma just like us," one fan commented, while one other said, "she's so me." Another fan added, "Emma was getting her entire life."

Some others were thrilled to see Emma showing love to Taylor as one wrote, "This makes me so so happy. Emma Is a queen, I just watched cruella yesterday." One other said, "mother supporting mother as they should."

On her opening night, Taylor delivered 44 songs. "I can't even go into how much I've missed you. I don't know how to process all of this and how it's making me feel right now. [But] let me start by saying you're making me feel fantastic," the 33-year-old pop star told fans as it has been five years since Taylor last toured, during which time she has released three new albums. She added, "I'm trying to tell you I love you and I'm babbling."

Kicking off the show, Taylor performed "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" from her 2019 "Lover" album before taking fans on a journey through her music history. Her highlights included the 10-minute version of "All Too Well", "Look What Made You Do" which was performed against a giant video wall showing her throughout her 17-year career, as well as "Blank Space" which featured her dancers riding neon bikes.

