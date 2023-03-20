 

Jason Sudeikis Proves He's a Doting Dad After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis Proves He's a Doting Dad After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Olivia Wilde
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The 'Ted Lasso' actor takes his and the 'Don't Worry Darling' actress/director's son Otis to the Nuggets vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden after it's reported that he still hopes to reconcile his romance with his ex.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis wants the world, and probably Olivia Wilde, to know that he's a doting father. The "Ted Lasso" actor treated his son Otis to some father-and-son quality time after sparking reconciliation rumors with his ex.

The 46-year-old actor took his and Olivia's son to courtside tickets at the Nuggets vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 18. The father-and-son duo was joined by his castmates from the hit series, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni, as they took a break from promoting their new season, which premiered this week on Apple TV+.

For the outing, Jason cut a casual figure in a black hoodie with jeans, Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a black hat as he sat with his arm around his son. His 8-year-old Otis, meanwhile, tucked his long blonde hair under a white Knicks hat and wore a cream fleece, black pants with a rip in the knee and Adidas sneakers.

Last month, it's reported that Jason still hopes to reconcile his romance with Olivia following her split from Harry Styles. A source told Heat Magazine that Jason believes the "Don't Worry Darling" director dated Harry only because she's going through a "thirty-something crisis." The insider added, "Jason always hoped that she'd be back" once her romance with the "As It Was" hitmaker is over.

  Editors' Pick

It's also said that the actor-comedian has been telling Olivia "how amazing and talented she is" since her breakup with Harry. However, his friends do not approve of his wishes. Close pals of the "We're the Millers" actor are reportedly asking him to refrain from pursuing Olivia, with whom he shares two kids, Daisy and Otis.

"The problem is, Jason's friends are worried that while Olivia's enjoying the attention and praise, she's still rebounding from Harry. They worry he's just wasting his time," the insider said.

Late last month, Jason and Olivia were spotted sharing a hug on a sidewalk in Los Angeles despite their ongoing legal dispute over kids' custody. Of the nature of their current relationship, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they're "co-parenting in a healthy way." The source added, "Olivia has been focusing all her energy on her kids and family since her split with Harry, and now that they're broken up, it's been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along."

The so-called insider added that Olivia has been leaning on Jason after her split from Harry. "Jason has been trying to be supportive of Olivia and a good co-parent during this transition," the informant shared, "Things between Jason and Olivia are cordial and going well."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Ruby Rose Sparks Mental Health Concern Ahead of Her 37th Birthday

Related Posts
Jason Sudeikis' Son Picks Up British Accents and Loves Soccer After Spending Time in U.K.

Jason Sudeikis' Son Picks Up British Accents and Loves Soccer After Spending Time in U.K.

Jason Sudeikis Hopes He and Olivia Wilde Will Set Good Example for Their Children

Jason Sudeikis Hopes He and Olivia Wilde Will Set Good Example for Their Children

Jason Sudeikis Still Hoping to Reconcile With Olivia Wilde Months After Her Split From Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis Still Hoping to Reconcile With Olivia Wilde Months After Her Split From Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Get Into New Dispute Over Child Support

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Get Into New Dispute Over Child Support

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'