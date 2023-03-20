Jason Sudeikis Proves He's a Doting Dad After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Olivia Wilde

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'Ted Lasso' actor takes his and the 'Don't Worry Darling' actress/director's son Otis to the Nuggets vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden after it's reported that he still hopes to reconcile his romance with his ex.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis wants the world, and probably Olivia Wilde, to know that he's a doting father. The "Ted Lasso" actor treated his son Otis to some father-and-son quality time after sparking reconciliation rumors with his ex.

The 46-year-old actor took his and Olivia's son to courtside tickets at the Nuggets vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 18. The father-and-son duo was joined by his castmates from the hit series, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni, as they took a break from promoting their new season, which premiered this week on Apple TV+.

For the outing, Jason cut a casual figure in a black hoodie with jeans, Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a black hat as he sat with his arm around his son. His 8-year-old Otis, meanwhile, tucked his long blonde hair under a white Knicks hat and wore a cream fleece, black pants with a rip in the knee and Adidas sneakers.

Last month, it's reported that Jason still hopes to reconcile his romance with Olivia following her split from Harry Styles. A source told Heat Magazine that Jason believes the "Don't Worry Darling" director dated Harry only because she's going through a "thirty-something crisis." The insider added, "Jason always hoped that she'd be back" once her romance with the "As It Was" hitmaker is over.

It's also said that the actor-comedian has been telling Olivia "how amazing and talented she is" since her breakup with Harry. However, his friends do not approve of his wishes. Close pals of the "We're the Millers" actor are reportedly asking him to refrain from pursuing Olivia, with whom he shares two kids, Daisy and Otis.

"The problem is, Jason's friends are worried that while Olivia's enjoying the attention and praise, she's still rebounding from Harry. They worry he's just wasting his time," the insider said.

Late last month, Jason and Olivia were spotted sharing a hug on a sidewalk in Los Angeles despite their ongoing legal dispute over kids' custody. Of the nature of their current relationship, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that they're "co-parenting in a healthy way." The source added, "Olivia has been focusing all her energy on her kids and family since her split with Harry, and now that they're broken up, it's been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along."

The so-called insider added that Olivia has been leaning on Jason after her split from Harry. "Jason has been trying to be supportive of Olivia and a good co-parent during this transition," the informant shared, "Things between Jason and Olivia are cordial and going well."

