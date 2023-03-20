Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have some demands as they are holding out from flying from California to London to attend the May 6 ceremony until their wishes are granted.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may create a "chaos" at King Charles III's coronation. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have some demands should they attend the big ceremony on May 6.

It is said that the pair demand a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony during King Charles' coronation. In addition, they want acknowledgment of their two young kids during the festivities.

A royal insider fear that their requests may throw the historic event into "chaos." The Sussexes allegedly are holding out from flying from California to London to attend the ceremony until their wishes are granted.

The report further adds that the two will be met with a "cold shoulder" from senior members of the royal family if they do go. However, Harry and Meghan are reportedly mainly concerned at the role for their kids, Prince Archie, who will turn 4 the day his grandfather is officially crowned as king, and Princess Lilibet (1), as the two young royals allegedly have not been invited to attend the coronation.

"The palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can't go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos," an insider tells OK! Magazine. "However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day."

The couple wants to be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the big day, which is actually a royal protocol reserved strictly for working members of the royal family only. "It could very well be that it ends in stalemate and they won't attend. But the palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen," the source explains.

The informant adds, "It's also Prince Archie's birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it's just a happy birthday mention." Meanwhile, the source claims that the absence of the two youngsters from the event had "never been a bone of contention." It was because of the "restlessness and tantrums" typical of small children.

Harry and Meghan, however, may not have to worry about their concern when it comes to their kids. A recent report revealed that Archie and Lilibet would be given roles in the coronation if they confirm their attendance at the event. "Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan, and one doesn't. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now," a source told to Daily Mail.

Other working Royals to take part in the ceremony are the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tom Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. As non-working Royals, Prince Andrew, Princesseses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to participate.

Prior to this, leaked plans of the coronation appeared to suggest that only Prince William's children are expected to take part at the event. According to the plans, William and Kate will be joined by their children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, in a carriage behind a Gold State Coach transporting the King and Queen.

