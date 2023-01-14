 

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

The 63-year-old music mogul first shocked his fans with his unrecognizable look with his appearance in the 'Britain's Got Talent' promo video published in November last year.

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell continues sparking concern among his fans with his radically different facial features. The "America's Got Talent" judge has been spotted with his "melted" face during a date night with his fiancee Lauren Silverman.

On Thursday night, January 12, the 63-year-old star, who admitted that he no longer has Botox treatments after it left him looking like "something out of a horror film," was snapped enjoying a dinner date with Lauren at private members' club Annabel's in London. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, he could be seen sporting an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced facial features.

For the night outing, Simon looked dapper in a black blazer with matching trousers and an unbuttoned white shirt. Meanwhile, Lauren flaunted a glimpse of her taut midriff in a cropped black top which she paired with a black and white checked cropped blazer. She added a pair of sleek black trousers and pointed black heels.

  Editors' Pick

Simon's visage has seemed a little too tight and smooth lately, but his bright white teeth and dyed hair have also added to the shock factor of his look. Simon first shocked fans with his unrecognizable look with his appearance in the "Britain's Got Talent" promo video published in November last year. Many compared his "melted" face to Madame Tussauds' waxwork.

Then in that December, Simon made his first live TV appearance with his bizarre appearance. At the time, he stopped by ITV's "This Morning" studios on December 14 for a reunion with "The X Factor" longtime host Dermot O'Leary and former "The X Factor" contestant Lucy Spraggan.

A few days later, Simon left "Royal Variety Performance" viewers in shock with his unrecognizable face. One TV viewer at home tweeted at the time, "What's he done to himself?" Another added, "Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety show, what has he done to himself? He looks really gruesome."

Even during the Christmas Carol event with his fiancee Lauren and his son Eric Cowell, Simon was barely recognizable. "Give me the real Simon back," one Instagram user commented in a photo he posted on his feed. Another sarcastically said, "some people said simon was dead." A third quipped. "As much as you like to criticize. What the f**k happen to your face?"

