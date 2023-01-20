 

Madonna Fans Angry Over Sky-High 'Celebration' Tour Ticket Prices Amid Global Recession

Some fans of the 64-year-old Queen of Pop are expressing their anger on social media as her 40th anniversary tour tickets sell for nearly $3,700 during the cost-of-living crisis.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans of Madonna are not happy with her "Celebration" tour ticket price. Some of them voice their fury as the Queen of Pop's 40th anniversary tour tickets sell for nearly £3,000 (around $3,700) during the cost-of-living crisis.

Before the tickets go on general release on Friday, January 20, it was revealed that some seats are selling for around $3,700. O2 Priority and Live Nation presale tickets are on sale now ahead of the general release. Some listings on ticket selling site Viagogo include general admission tickets with a face value of nearly $500 selling for nearly $3,700.

Fans trying to get the tickets were shocked at the steep pricing with many pointing out the bad timing amid global recession. "Can't cope with Madonna's tickets going on sale during the 9th week of January. Some of us are destitute your Madgesty," one wrote on Twitter. Another agreed, "This feels like a once in a life time opportunity but with the cost of living it's going to be a case of paying my bills on time or seeing the Queen of Pop."

Someone else posted a meme of Kris Jenner crying with a caption that read, "Looking at Madonna ticket prices like…" Another summed up, "I couldn't think of a worse week in the calendar year for extortionate but essential Madonna tickets to go on sale than the third week of January in a cost of living crisis. Christmas wiped us out and we haven't had payday since. Pure evil."

Madonna will kick off the tour on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. She will then make stops in more than 30 cities in North America, including two nights at the iconic Madison Square Garden on August 23 and 24, before wrapping it on October 7 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, for the European leg, Madge will perform at London's The O2 arena on October 14. She will then head across the channel for concerts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

More recently, the 64-year-old music icon added second shows for cities like Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, a third show has been added in New York.

Madonna Announces Additional Dates for 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna Finds Motherhood 'Exhausting' as She Still Struggles to 'Understand How to Be a Mother'

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

