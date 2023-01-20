 

David Crosby Dies at 81 After 'Long Illness'

David Crosby Dies at 81 After 'Long Illness'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a statement, his family says that the rock legend, who was a founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, was surrounded by family when he passed away.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The rock legend, who was a founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, was surrounded by family when he passed away after a "long illness."

In a statement to Variety, his family said, "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django."

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers," the statement continued.

  Editors' Pick

Crosby joined The Byrds in 1964, as they quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world. Their hits included a cover of the Bob Dylan track "Tambourine Man". However, Crosby left the group in acrimonious circumstances in 1967 and he subsequently formed Crosby, Stills and Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

The trio performed together for the first time at the legendary Woodstock festival in 1969, and they were later joined by Neil Young. Crosby, Stills and Nash enjoyed huge success in the 70s, and they're still widely recognised as one of the most influential groups of the era.

However, their success came against the backdrop of in-fighting among the bandmates, which led to them breaking up and then periodically reforming to perform together. Outside of music, Crosby was politically outspoken and often controversial. He had even numerous run-ins with the law during his life, including in 1982 when he was arrested on drug and weapons charges. The music icon - who also released six solo albums, five of which charted - was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two occasions, for his work with the Byrds, and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Deactivates Twitter Account After Sexual Assault Allegations

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands' Family Shares Last Photos He Sent on a Hike Before Disappearing
Related Posts
David Crosby Admits to Being 'Completely Ignorant' When Making the Eddie Van Halen Tweet

David Crosby Admits to Being 'Completely Ignorant' When Making the Eddie Van Halen Tweet

David Crosby Claims He Forgot Eddie Van Halen Just Died After Backlash Over 'Meh' Tweet

David Crosby Claims He Forgot Eddie Van Halen Just Died After Backlash Over 'Meh' Tweet

David Crosby Doubles Down on 'Disrespectful' Eddie Van Halen Tweet Despite Backlash

David Crosby Doubles Down on 'Disrespectful' Eddie Van Halen Tweet Despite Backlash

David Crosby Worries About Losing Home If Summer Tours Gets Canceled Due to Coronavirus

David Crosby Worries About Losing Home If Summer Tours Gets Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Latest News
Madonna Fans Angry Over Sky-High 'Celebration' Tour Ticket Prices Amid Global Recession
  • Jan 20, 2023

Madonna Fans Angry Over Sky-High 'Celebration' Tour Ticket Prices Amid Global Recession

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson 'Heartbroken' Over David Crosby's Passing
  • Jan 20, 2023

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson 'Heartbroken' Over David Crosby's Passing

GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'
  • Jan 20, 2023

GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands' Family Shares Last Photos He Sent on a Hike Before Disappearing
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands' Family Shares Last Photos He Sent on a Hike Before Disappearing

David Crosby Dies at 81 After 'Long Illness'
  • Jan 20, 2023

David Crosby Dies at 81 After 'Long Illness'

'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Deactivates Twitter Account After Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Deactivates Twitter Account After Sexual Assault Allegations

Most Read
Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops
Celebrity

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday