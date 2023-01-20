Kristin Cavallari Appears to Confirm Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills', who was spotted getting flirty with The Bachelorette' alum weeks prior, comes clean about their date when speaking with her 'Back to the Beach'' podcast co-host, Stephen Colletti.

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari seemingly confirmed her date with Tyler Cameron. The "Laguna Beach" alum, who was spotted getting flirty with "The Bachelorette" alum weeks prior, came clean about the outing to her "Back to the Beach" podcast co-host, Stephen Colletti.

After Stephen asked, "Who is the last person you went on a date with?" Kristin initially hesitated to reply. She said, "It's so funny to me how I get all of these questions every time."

The TV personality, however, eventually revealed, "My last date was public. So, if you really want to know I guess you can google it." She continued, "But I'll sip so I don't have to say it... It was New Year's Eve weekend."

Rumors that Kristin and Tyler are dating first emerged in April 2022. At the time, the pair were packing on the PDA during a photo shoot for Kristin's jewelry brand, Uncommon James. Kristin also gushed over Tyler in an interview, calling him "the sweetest human being on the planet" and a "great guy."

The 36-year-old continued, "I hired him to play my love interest in a campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise." The 29-year-old model echoed the sentiment in an interview with E! News. He stressed that they were nothing more than "great friends, that's all."

Kristin and Tyler fueled the dating speculations after they were spotted partying with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick in videos surfacing online. In one video, Tyler could be seen pulling the MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. The two also shared an embrace at one point.

Jason additionally posted a video in which he interrogated Tyler about his relationship status and asked him about what brought him to Nashville for the holiday. Unfortunately, the hunky general contractor remained mum about his love life.

