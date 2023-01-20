DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Stephen Stagliano After 11 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

DeAnna made her reality TV debut during Season 11 of 'The Bachelor' in 2007, notes that she and her now-ex 'will continue to raise' their two children together, Addison and Austin.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - DeAnna Pappas has called it quits with Stephen Stagliano. The former star of "The Bachelorette", who has been married to Stephen for 11 years, announced their separation on Thursday, January 19.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple," so read a statement shared on Instagram. "We have been working hard for a long time - both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate."

"We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith," it added. "We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal."

DeAnna went on to thank those who have supported her and her now-ex during the difficult time. "We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives," she concluded.

DeAnna made her reality TV debut during Season 11 of "The Bachelor" in 2007. She later became the lead in "The Bachelorette" season 4 in the following year after being rejected by Brad Womack in the final rose ceremony.

DeAnna then got engaged to Jesse Csincsak. However, the pair decided to call it off. DeAnna then got engaged to Stephen in 2010 after she was introduced to him through his brother, Michael Stagliano, who starred in Season 5 of "The Bachelorette".

You can share this post!