 

Wack 100 Shows Preview of New Diss Track Against Gunna

The manager of Blueface seemingly follows Lil Durk's footsteps in taking a jab at Gunna after the 'Pushin P' hitmaker took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Wack 100 is another member of the hip-hop community to shade Gunna following his release from prison. The manager of Blueface even made a song to poke fun and the "Pushin P" hitmaker and showed a preview of the diss track through an Instagram video.

In the clip, Wack said, "Yo, listen Instagram, I'm in the studio and I hope I don't sound like a hypocrite but Gunna inspired me." He added, "I was inspired, my artist Yung Magnificent, I told him how inspired I was by Gunna."

"And I know I'm sounding like a hypocrite because I been going at him," the manager said before playing the track. "But these bars is what came from my inspiration."

Wack seemingly followed Lil Durk's footsteps in taking a jab at Gunna after he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Earlier this month, Durkio shared a snippet of his new song in which he seemingly made a reference to Gunna.

"What happened to Virgil? He probably gon' tell," Durkio raps in the song's snippet. "I let him go because Timo ain't selling/ Thank 7 and Booka I'm bragging on Melvin/ When lil boo and them mad it ain't nothing you can tell them/ I can tell you what I did for the streets/ you got the paperwork, did it and reached/ I got on Clubhouse and got in the beef."

Many fans believe Durk was referencing his Gunna-assisted 2022 song "What Happened to Virgil" on the song, which is why they assumed that it's a diss at the YSL artist.

