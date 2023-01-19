 

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments
Facebook/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Savage Mode' rapper was previously trolled by Internet users after an audio of him getting into a heated argument on social media app Clubhouse emerged online.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T were dumbfounded when they learned about 21 Savage's controversial comments on Clubhouse. During the argument, 21 Savage threatened his unnamed rivals from Chicago.

In response to the potentially incriminating comments, Freddie wrote on Twitter, "N***az arguing over who killed the most n***az on clubhouse lol." He also added a facepalm emoji.

As for Ice-T, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star denounced the blue bird app. "I actually think that app was created by the police. Especially for Dumb MFs," he tweeted.

The "Savage Mode" rapper was also being slammed by Atlanta-based journalist George Chidi. "Rappers who think APD and the attorney general's office don't listen to Clubhouse are talking in a public forum on recorded audio about committing murders," Chidi tweeted. "Gentlemen. Stop living in a Key & Peele sketch."

  Editors' Pick

21 Savage was trolled after an audio of him getting into a heated argument on social media app Clubhouse emerged. In the audio that circulated online, the "Rich Flex" rapper was heard getting into it with someone from Chicago. Though what they were beefing over didn't make it into the one-minute clip, the result was the "Her Loss" rapper promising that his detractor would die.

"You waited for this moment your whole life, so you could argue with a n***a on Clubhouse," the agitated 21 Savage said. "You keep letting all these Chicago n***as boost your head up, like y'all n***a ain't dying in real life, man. Stop playing."

When asked by his detractor about his own team's losses, 21 Savage became more aggressive. "Every n***a that we beef with, 30 of they n***as get smoked and don't nothing happen to us," he fumed, "In real life, n***a. It's real life!"

21 Savage went off again as he continued, "Aye, cap, you from Chicago. I advise you to shut the f**k up. 'Cause the n***as that I f**k with up there spanking s**t, so stop playing. Y'all ain't spanking nothing, n***a." When one of the other men on the app tried to counter his claims, he additionally repeatedly said, "You will die."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'
Related Posts
Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud

Freddie Gibbs Reacts After Benny the Butcher Launches Explicit Pics of His Girlfriend

Freddie Gibbs Reacts After Benny the Butcher Launches Explicit Pics of His Girlfriend

Freddie Gibbs Assaulted and Robbed in Video of Massive Brawl in Buffalo

Freddie Gibbs Assaulted and Robbed in Video of Massive Brawl in Buffalo

Freddie Gibbs Declares He Doesn't 'Give a F**k' About Starting Beef With Everyone

Freddie Gibbs Declares He Doesn't 'Give a F**k' About Starting Beef With Everyone

Latest News
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments
  • Jan 19, 2023

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris
  • Jan 19, 2023

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

FBI Docs Claim King Von Placed $100K Hit on FBG Duck
  • Jan 19, 2023

FBI Docs Claim King Von Placed $100K Hit on FBG Duck

Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Prepped at Graceland Across From Her Father Elvis' Plot
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Prepped at Graceland Across From Her Father Elvis' Plot

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her
  • Jan 19, 2023

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports